en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Leeds Bolsters Road Safety with Mobile Speed Cameras

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Leeds Bolsters Road Safety with Mobile Speed Cameras

Mobile speed cameras are being strategically deployed across Leeds by the West Yorkshire Police Camera Enforcement Unit, representing the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership. This initiative marks a determined effort by the authorities to curb road casualties and enhance safety. The cameras, equipped with state-of-the-art laser technology, are capable of monitoring vehicle speeds effectively in various weather and light conditions.

Targeted Deployment

The cameras are installed in areas known for high rates of speeding and accidents, otherwise referred to as core camera areas. These regions have historically recorded a high rate of speeding cars and casualties, thus necessitating strict surveillance. Additionally, the authorities have also heeded local voices, installing cameras in community concern sites flagged by local residents.

Dynamic Locations

The listed locations for these cameras are subject to change without prior notice, indicating the dynamic nature of this road safety initiative. The enforcement locations include sites with different speed limits ranging from 30mph to 50mph. These cover a wide geographical spread, with cameras stationed in areas such as Rothwell, Guiseley, Sandford, Drighlington, Leeds, Collingham, Woodkirk, Alwoodley, Rothwell, Methley, Bramley, Pool, and Gildersome.

Road Safety in Leeds

This systematic installation of mobile speed cameras is part of an ongoing initiative to improve road safety in Leeds. The West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Steerside Team has notably taken action against 15,000 motorists for illegal or anti-social driving over a five-year-long operation. The team, consisting of representatives from Bradford Council, police, education, and the fire service, is committed to responding to community concerns and taking positive action to ensure the roads are safer for everyone in the district.

0
Safety Transportation United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
2 mins ago
Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road
In the serene village of Brynawel, near Crosskeys, a storm of concern is brewing among the residents. The epicenter of this disquiet is Duffryn Road, a stretch notorious for its high accident rate. The community lays blame on drivers who blatantly flout the 20mph speed limit, turning the road into a perilous speedway. A United
Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road
Extreme Cold Warning Issued by Pocatello's National Weather Service
47 mins ago
Extreme Cold Warning Issued by Pocatello's National Weather Service
CenterPoint Energy Concedes Fault Over Safety Violations, Braces for Upcoming Extreme Cold in Southern Indiana
47 mins ago
CenterPoint Energy Concedes Fault Over Safety Violations, Braces for Upcoming Extreme Cold in Southern Indiana
National Capital Enveloped in Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog
16 mins ago
National Capital Enveloped in Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Investigation Underway into Massive Oil Tanker Fire in Epping, New Hampshire
24 mins ago
Investigation Underway into Massive Oil Tanker Fire in Epping, New Hampshire
Pilots Share Practical Tips for Improved In-Flight Experience
30 mins ago
Pilots Share Practical Tips for Improved In-Flight Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
31 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
38 seconds
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
53 seconds
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
56 seconds
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
1 min
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
1 min
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
1 min
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
1 min
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
1 min
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
21 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app