Ledbury Man Jailed for 11 Years After Fatal Car Crash Claims Young Passenger's Life

Daniel Kalva of Ledbury faced justice at Worcester Crown Court, sentenced to 11 years for causing death by dangerous driving and other charges after a tragic incident that resulted in the loss of 19-year-old Molly Stone. On the fateful night of November 7, 2022, Kalva lost control of his vehicle on the A438, leading to Stone's death and marking a sorrowful chapter for her family and the community.

Tragic Loss on A438

In the early morning hours, Kalva, along with Molly Stone and another passenger, were traversing the A438 between Hereford and Ledbury when disaster struck. The vehicle veered off course, colliding with a building and causing Stone to be ejected from the car. Despite the best efforts of the NHS, Stone succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in shock.

Community and Family Response

In the wake of this tragedy, Molly's family expressed their profound loss, remembering her as a beloved daughter and sister. They extended their gratitude towards the emergency services and NHS personnel for their diligence and care during such a devastating time. Police Constable Jamie Carr, reflecting on the incident, underscored the irreplaceable loss suffered by Molly's family and the broader community, hoping the incident serves as a dire reminder of the responsibilities that accompany driving privileges.

Legal Consequences and Reflections

Kalva's guilty plea to charges of causing death by dangerous driving, operating a vehicle without insurance or a license, and perverting the course of justice culminated in an 11-year prison sentence. This verdict not only closes a chapter on a legal proceeding but also imparts a crucial message about driving safety and the severe repercussions of neglecting legal and moral duties on the road. As the community mourns, it is hoped that this tragic event will foster a greater awareness and commitment to responsible driving.