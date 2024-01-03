Learning Technologies Group Sells Lorien Engineering to NIRAS Group, Exiting Non-Core Businesses

Learning Technologies Group (LTG), a global provider of digital learning solutions, has announced the successful sale of Lorien Engineering Solutions to Danish engineering consultancy NIRAS Group. The deal, which saw LTG pocketing $21.4m, marks the company’s strategic move to divest from non-core businesses.

Deep Dive into the Deal

The disposal of Lorien by LTG follows the closure of a UK apprenticeships business in January 2023, aligning with the group’s ongoing initiative to streamline its operations. With the successful completion of the sale, LTG aims to reduce its debt and allocate capital to higher growth areas of the business, optimizing value for its shareholders.

Lorien Engineering Solutions, which provided around 3% of the group’s total sales based on current market estimates, racked up $21.2m in revenue last year. As LTG shifts its focus to core operations, this deal enables the group to propel its growth momentum in the competitive digital learning market.

Looking Ahead

As LTG continues to refine its business model, the divestiture of non-core assets like Lorien Engineering Solutions provides the firm with an opportunity to invest in high-potential areas of its business. Fueled by the proceeds from this sale, LTG is poised to make substantial strides in the digital learning landscape, given its commitment to innovation and relentless pursuit of growth.