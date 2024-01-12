en English
Science & Technology

Leapfrogging Flight Pattern in Bats: A Breakthrough for Conservation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Researchers from Cardiff University and the University of Sussex have made a groundbreaking discovery, unraveling a unique ‘leapfrogging’ flight pattern in greater horseshoe bats in Devon. This breakthrough in the understanding of their behavior could have a significant impact on the future conservation efforts for this threatened species in Europe.

A Leapfrogging Flight Pattern

By developing a mathematical model, the team was able to study the flight trajectories of these bats in detail. They found that the bats disperse in a radius of about a mile from their roosts during the initial couple of hours before commencing their journey back home. This behavior is thought to be a clever survival strategy to minimize the risk from predators. The bat furthest away from the roost would move back towards it, followed by the others in a cascading, ‘leapfrogging’ motion.

Implications for Conservation

The study, which was published in the Bulletin of Mathematical Biology, also suggests that the ‘core sustenance zone’ for foraging is slightly smaller than previously thought, at 1.8km instead of 2km. The trajectory data used in the study was collected by Professor Fiona Mathews and her team, who used radio transmitters to track the bats.

The findings carry significant implications for the conservation of greater horseshoe bats, a species currently under threat in Europe. Understanding their foraging behavior is a key element in the development of effective conservation strategies. The researchers aim to use this model to aid in the preservation of their foraging grounds and potentially assist in the recolonization of areas where the bats have been wiped out, such as the south-east of England.

Limitations and Future Directions

While the study offers important insights, it also acknowledges some limitations. These include the fact that bats do not return to the same rest spot every day and the variation in behavior among different bat species or at different times of the year. Despite these limitations, the research opens up new avenues for further study and underscores the value of mathematical modelling in understanding and conserving wildlife.

Science & Technology United Kingdom Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

