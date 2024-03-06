Leamington's Arches Day: Monthly Celebration with Live Music, Craft Ale, and Street Food Begins April 6

Leamington Spa is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration of its historic parts with the announcement of Arches Day, set to transform The Old Town Railway Arches into a monthly festival hotspot. Beginning April 6, this event promises a unique blend of live music, artisanal food, and craft beverages, hosted by the vibrant community of business owners operating out of the Arches on Victoria Business Park.

Advertisment

Community and Culture Collide

The initiative, spearheaded by Windmill Hill Brewing Company, BRUBL Beer, Warwickshire Gin Company, Southbound Café - Bar, and Vice Motorcycles, brings together a diverse array of offerings. From award-winning craft ales and hand-crafted gins to custom motorbikes and an eclectic mix of street food vendors, Arches Day is set to offer something for everyone. Gavin Leach of Windmill Hill Brewing Company shared their enthusiasm, citing the success of last year's 'Off The Rails' events and the expansion of this year's festivities to include a new taproom space for guests to enjoy.

A Showcase of Local Talent and Tastes

Advertisment

Visitors can expect a full day of entertainment, ranging from live musicians and DJ sets to an impressive display of motorcycles by Vice Motorcycles. The event also highlights the culinary delights of Nico's Pizza and Warwick Street Kitchen, ensuring a tantalizing experience for all food enthusiasts. Carl Harris of Vice Motorcycles and Southbound Café - Bar emphasized the event as a perfect destination for memorable outings, combining a wide selection of wines, cheeses, charcuteries, and more with the industrial charm of the railway arches yard.

Supporting Small Businesses and Community Engagement

Dave Blick of Warwickshire Gin Company noted the growing popularity of Arches Day as a testament to its appeal as a fun, family-friendly event that bolsters small businesses in the area. Nathan Barnes of BRUBL Beer, the newest tenant, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the event's role in introducing attendees to a broad spectrum of ales, from the light and hoppy to the rich and smoky. The festival, running from 1-10pm, offers an accessible and engaging way for the community to come together and celebrate the unique offerings of Leamington's Old Town.

The initiative not only serves as a platform for local businesses to showcase their products and crafts but also fosters a sense of community and belonging among residents and visitors alike. As Arches Day becomes a more regular fixture in the local calendar, it stands as a vibrant reminder of the creativity, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit that thrives within the historic railway arches of Leamington Spa.