Lazari Investments Subsidiary Fined £67,000, Named on London Rogue Landlord List

The Lazari family, known for their £2.5bn property empire including the prestigious former Fenwick building on Bond Street, has encountered a setback as one of their subsidiaries, Lazari Properties 1, was fined and placed on London's rogue landlord register. This action was taken due to breaches of House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence conditions in properties located on Camden High Street.

Background and Breaches

Established by Cypriot-born Christos Lazari, the Lazari Investments group has grown significantly, owning 3.25m sq ft of prime London real estate. Despite their success, the group has recently been scrutinized for failing to meet HMO licence conditions in three Camden flats, resulting in fines totalling £67,000 on July 12. The fines were imposed for not maintaining properties in a "safe and good condition," a requirement for all landlords to protect tenants' welfare.

Response and Regulations

In response to the fines, Lazari Investments initiated measures to rectify the breaches, emphasizing their commitment to tenant safety. London's rogue landlord register, established by Mayor Sadiq Khan in 2017, aims to improve rental standards by publicly listing landlords fined over £500. This register allows tenants to report issues and helps prospective renters to verify landlords' compliance with housing regulations.

Implications and Outlook

The inclusion of a Lazari Investments subsidiary on this list poses questions about the oversight and management within large property empires. While the company has taken steps to address the breaches, this incident highlights the ongoing challenges of ensuring property compliance with housing standards. It also underscores the importance of the rogue landlord register in promoting transparency and accountability in the rental market.