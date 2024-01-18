Lawsons: A 120-Year Legacy Up for Sale

The storied saga of Lawsons, a family-owned business in the heart of Plymouth, is reaching a poignant chapter as it prepares for a sale after 120 years of operation. The move, necessitated by the absence of a family successor, signals the end of an era for a company that has been a local fixture since 1904.

Advertisment

A Legacy Etched in Kitchenware

Known for its rich array of cookware and kitchen items, Lawsons has graced many homes with its products. From its humble beginnings as a tool supplier for Devonport Dockyard workers, the company has weathered significant events, such as the destruction of its original store during the Blitz and multiple relocations and expansions. Despite closing its Plymouth store in 2020, Lawsons continued to operate outlets in Ivybridge, Tavistock, and Totnes, maintaining a vibrant presence in the region.

Preserving Jobs and a Storied Brand

Advertisment

As the company embarks on its search for a new owner, the current managing director, Liz Lawson, the great-granddaughter of the founder, has voiced a commitment to sell the business as a going concern. Such a sale would preserve jobs and ensure the brand's legacy carries on. She underscored that the shops would remain open for business and continue fulfilling online orders as usual, a testament to the company's dedication to its customers and employees.

In Gratitude and Hope

Despite the bittersweet reality of the sale, Liz Lawson has expressed gratitude towards the company's loyal customers for their longstanding support and hopes for their continued patronage during the transition period. As Lawsons enters this new phase, the enduring strength of its brand and the resilience of its employees promise to uphold the company's legacy, even as the baton passes to a new generation of leadership.