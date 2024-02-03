Lavish Six-Bedroom House Up for Grabs in St Albans

A Slice of Luxury in St Albans

Up for grabs in St Albans is a luxurious six-bedroom house, valued at a whopping 2.75 million. This grand property spreads across three floors, offering a seamless blend of contemporary living and versatile spaces.

Opulent Spaces and Comfort

Built in 2001, the house showcases four reception rooms, five bathrooms, and a principal reception room that exudes sophistication. The family room serves as a comfortable retreat, while the well-equipped kitchen, complete with a breakfast area and utility space, is a culinary enthusiast's dream. Additionally, the house includes a dining room, study, and cloakroom for added convenience.

The first floor boasts five large bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, speaking volumes of the property's commitment to comfort and privacy. The sixth bedroom situates on the second floor, accompanied by a games room that adds a dash of entertainment to the luxurious accommodation.

Exteriors that Spell Elegance

The property's exterior is as lavish as its interiors. The landscaped gardens, expansive lawns, and a sun patio surrounded by mature trees and shrubs provide a blend of beauty and tranquility. The house covers approximately 4,000 sq ft, making it a substantial piece of architecture nestled in nature's lap.

Location and Connectivity

The location further enhances the property's appeal. With proximity to the city center, renowned schools, and the St Pancras mainline station with fast services to London, the house offers both luxury and convenience in equal measure. Furthermore, the property ensures easy access to major airports like Heathrow, Luton, and Stansted via nearby roads.

Security is taken care of by electric gates that lead to a private driveway and a carport offering additional parking space. This makes the house not just a symbol of luxury, but also a secure haven in the heart of St Albans.