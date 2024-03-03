Laura Hamilton to Present Guild Awards at Annual Conference, Celebrating Industry Excellence

Renowned TV presenter, property and travel expert, Laura Hamilton, is set to present the Guild Awards at the Annual Guild Conference and Awards Gala on 22 March 2024, at The QEII Centre in Westminster, London. This prestigious event, titled "Sharing Success," is organized by The Guild of Property Professionals and aims to highlight the remarkable achievements within the property industry over the past year.

Championing Industry Success

Under the leadership of Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, the conference will focus on celebrating successes in the sales and lettings sectors. McKenzie stated, "This year's Annual Conference will spotlight industry legends, offering Members invaluable networking opportunities and insights to navigate the evolving property market." The event is designed to provide members with the knowledge and inspiration needed to thrive in the coming year, acknowledging the challenges and triumphs of 2023.

A Testament to Achievement

Highlighting the significance of the awards presentation, McKenzie emphasized the importance of recognizing agents who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their clients and the industry, despite market challenges. The Guild Awards, held during the afternoon session, will honor these outstanding achievements. Hamilton expressed her excitement about participating in the event, "It's an honour to recognise the outstanding achievements of Guild Members and contribute to an event dedicated to sharing success and fostering industry innovation."

Fostering Innovation and Success

The Annual Guild Conference and Awards Gala promises to be a day full of networking, learning, and celebration. By bringing together industry professionals and celebrating their successes, The Guild of Property Professionals continues to foster innovation and excellence within the property market. As the property and travel expert, Laura Hamilton, takes the stage to present the awards, the event is set to be a memorable occasion that underscores the achievements and resilience of Guild members.

As the property industry looks forward to this significant event, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an inspiring day of recognition and motivation for the future. The Guild of Property Professionals and its members are poised to continue their trajectory of success, guided by the insights and celebrations of the Annual Conference and Awards Gala.