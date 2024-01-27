Late Set-Piece Goal Secures Manchester City's Victory Against Tottenham

Manchester City grabbed a thrilling 1-0 victory against Tottenham in the FA Cup match, courtesy of a late set-piece goal by Nathan Ake. This nail-biting win, secured in the 88th minute, marked the seventh consecutive victory for the premier team, keeping them firmly in contention for another treble, akin to their historic achievement from the last season.

Decisive Set-Piece: A Testament to Rigorous Training

The decisive goal of the match came from a meticulously executed set-piece, a facet of the game on which the team had been intensively honing their skills. The expertise came into full display at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne's precise corner leading to a scramble, and ensuingly, Ake's goal. The set-piece routine had been a significant focus in the team's training sessions in both Abu Dhabi and Manchester, proving its worth in this crucial cup match.

Role of the Set-Piece Coach

The role of the set-piece coach in this victory cannot be understated. City captain, Kyle Walker, lauded the coach's commitment to analyzing videos and devising effective strategies. The coach's dedication to perfecting the set-piece tactics visibly paid off, contributing significantly to this late winning goal.

Implications of the Win

Walker underscored the importance of the win for the club, the players, and the fans, emphasizing that the victory was the ultimate goal, regardless of the means. This win marks City's 12th consecutive away victory in the FA Cup, setting them on the path to potentially become the first club since Arsenal in 2014/15 to win this competition in back-to-back seasons. The victory also ensured City's smooth sail to the last 16 of both the FA Cup and the Champions League, fueling talks of a potential back-to-back treble.