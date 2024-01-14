en English
Travel & Tourism

Larch Cottage: A Top Booked UK Holiday Retreat for 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
In a recent announcement, Larch Cottage in Morpeth, Northumberland, has been identified as one of the United Kingdom’s most coveted holiday cottages for 2024 by holidaycottages.co.uk. This recognition places Larch Cottage in the top five most reserved cottages across the UK, an impressive feat considering the holiday letting agency lists over 15,000 options.

A Look into the Larch Cottage

Larch Cottage is a single-storey lodge nestled in a serene and secluded location, making it perfect for those yearning for tranquility. Built with yellow stone and wooden cladding, the lodge emanates a Scandinavian aesthetic that blends harmoniously with its rural surroundings. The interior is just as impressive: floor-to-ceiling windows offer expansive views of the countryside, and an open-plan living area is warmed by a wood burner, contributing to the lodge’s cozy ambiance.

Features and Amenities

The cottage’s interior design is marked by brightly colored decor and wooden accents. Above the kitchen, skylights open up a window to the stars, providing a unique stargazing experience. A 2023 visitor praised Larch Cottage for its breathtaking views, pristine cleanliness, and well-appointed furnishings. The cottage even welcomes pets with a special welcome pack, ensuring every member of the family feels at home.

Booking Opportunities

Despite its popularity, there is still a chance to book a stay at Larch Cottage. While the lodge is fully booked for May and June and has limited availability for the summer months, potential guests are reminded that booking situations can change. This ‘hot property’ is part of a diverse offering that caters to various preferences, with options ranging from coastal hideaways to family-friendly accommodations and hot tub cottages.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

