Lapford Community Primary School: Ofsted Rating and the Road to Improvement

Lapford Community Primary School, nestled in the pastoral lands of Mid Devon and a key establishment of the Chulmleigh Academy Trust, recently faced Ofsted’s inspection and emerged with a rating of ‘requires improvement.’ The inspection, which took place in October, led to the publication of a report the following month, examining the school’s strengths and pointing out areas for improvement.

A School of Community Champions

The school is known for its nurturing and inclusive environment, where the emotional needs of students are a top priority. The students, often seen participating in community projects such as litter picking and volunteering, have earned the title of ‘community champions.’ Their behavior is generally positive; they are polite, respectful, and are known to handle instances of bullying responsibly under the guidance of the school’s leadership.

Unleashing Potential and Nurturing Talent

Lapford Primary School fosters an environment that allows students to explore their potential. By providing opportunities to students to become digital leaders, pupil librarians, and members of a school council involved in charitable fundraising, the school helps in shaping well-rounded individuals. Furthermore, the recent changes in leadership and curriculum have infused a renewed sense of ambition in the school. This change, wholeheartedly supported by parents, is seen as a promising step towards improvement.

Facing Challenges and Looking Ahead

However, the school is cognizant of its areas of weakness. The report highlights the need for staff training in a new phonics scheme and addressing gaps in knowledge due to a curriculum that does not adequately build on what pupils already know. The school’s commitment to continuous learning is evident as they strive to improve these areas. The school takes pride in the progress made over the past 18 months and is on a promising upward trajectory. The trust placed by the community in its continuous improvement is substantial.

Ofsted is expected to re-inspect the school within a year, and the trust is confident that by then, the improvements will be well established, leading to a better rating. By maintaining a strong focus on improving standards in English and math, and enhancing the curriculum with sports, music, and drama, the school continues to demonstrate a commitment to provide a well-rounded education.

