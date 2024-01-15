Landlords Turning to Incorporation Amidst Tax Changes and High Interest Rates

In the face of higher interest rates and tax changes, landlords in Britain have begun to incorporate their buy-to-let properties into limited companies. As per data from Hamptons, a record-breaking 50,004 such companies were established in 2023, marking a 3% increase from the preceding year. This uptick in incorporations is noteworthy, especially considering the decrease in the number of properties purchased by landlords.

Shifting Trends Since Tax Reforms

Since the introduction of tax reforms in 2016, which made property ownership less profitable for individual landlords due to a stamp duty surcharge and reduced mortgage interest tax relief, we have seen an 82% rise in the number of properties held by limited buy-to-let companies. The tax reforms imply that landlords are now taxed on rental income rather than profit after mortgage interest deductions.

Incorporation: A Strategy Against High Mortgage Rates and Tax Regime

The move towards incorporation is perceived as a strategic response to higher mortgage rates and the existing tax structure, indicating a sustained commitment by landlords. Scotland has seen the most significant growth in new company formations, largely due to the marked differences in tax rates. Conversely, the South West and North East regions have experienced a marginal decline in new company setups, although the total number of properties held by companies continued to grow.

Rising Number of Buy-to-Let Companies Amid Challenges

As of 2024’s onset, there were 345,426 active limited companies owning buy-to-let properties across Britain, an 11.6% increase from the previous year. While incorporation offers tax benefits, it also poses challenges like compliance requirements and potential capital gains tax (CGT) and stamp duty land tax (SDLT) liabilities during the property’s transfer to a company.

Simultaneously, a report from property agent Savills states that Britain requires an additional one million rental homes by 2031 to meet demand. The emphasis is now on boosting the number of single-family homes for rent, rather than apartments in large cities, indicating a crucial role of rentals in addressing the broader housing crisis.

The trend towards incorporation is likely to persist, with an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 new buy-to-let limited companies predicted to be established annually in the near future. This shift represents a novel approach to property investment in Britain and a strategic response to the evolving financial landscape.