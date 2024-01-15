en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Landlords Turning to Incorporation Amidst Tax Changes and High Interest Rates

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Landlords Turning to Incorporation Amidst Tax Changes and High Interest Rates

In the face of higher interest rates and tax changes, landlords in Britain have begun to incorporate their buy-to-let properties into limited companies. As per data from Hamptons, a record-breaking 50,004 such companies were established in 2023, marking a 3% increase from the preceding year. This uptick in incorporations is noteworthy, especially considering the decrease in the number of properties purchased by landlords.

Shifting Trends Since Tax Reforms

Since the introduction of tax reforms in 2016, which made property ownership less profitable for individual landlords due to a stamp duty surcharge and reduced mortgage interest tax relief, we have seen an 82% rise in the number of properties held by limited buy-to-let companies. The tax reforms imply that landlords are now taxed on rental income rather than profit after mortgage interest deductions.

Incorporation: A Strategy Against High Mortgage Rates and Tax Regime

The move towards incorporation is perceived as a strategic response to higher mortgage rates and the existing tax structure, indicating a sustained commitment by landlords. Scotland has seen the most significant growth in new company formations, largely due to the marked differences in tax rates. Conversely, the South West and North East regions have experienced a marginal decline in new company setups, although the total number of properties held by companies continued to grow.

Rising Number of Buy-to-Let Companies Amid Challenges

As of 2024’s onset, there were 345,426 active limited companies owning buy-to-let properties across Britain, an 11.6% increase from the previous year. While incorporation offers tax benefits, it also poses challenges like compliance requirements and potential capital gains tax (CGT) and stamp duty land tax (SDLT) liabilities during the property’s transfer to a company.

Simultaneously, a report from property agent Savills states that Britain requires an additional one million rental homes by 2031 to meet demand. The emphasis is now on boosting the number of single-family homes for rent, rather than apartments in large cities, indicating a crucial role of rentals in addressing the broader housing crisis.

The trend towards incorporation is likely to persist, with an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 new buy-to-let limited companies predicted to be established annually in the near future. This shift represents a novel approach to property investment in Britain and a strategic response to the evolving financial landscape.

0
United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
16 seconds ago
Double-Decker Buses Catch Fire in London, Prompting Safety Measures
In a series of alarming incidents in southwest London, two double-decker buses caught fire on consecutive days in Wimbledon and North Woolwich, leading to urgent safety measures. The first incident, which occurred on Thursday during rush hour, saw an electric double-decker bus bursting into flames in Wimbledon, causing the evacuation of passengers amidst plumes of
Double-Decker Buses Catch Fire in London, Prompting Safety Measures
Star-Studded BAFTA Pre-Awards Tea Party Sets Stage for Upcoming Awards
7 mins ago
Star-Studded BAFTA Pre-Awards Tea Party Sets Stage for Upcoming Awards
Tom Cruise's High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love
7 mins ago
Tom Cruise's High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love
RSPCA's Diverse Animal Rescues of 2023: A Testament to Commitment to Animal Welfare
2 mins ago
RSPCA's Diverse Animal Rescues of 2023: A Testament to Commitment to Animal Welfare
UK Roads in Crisis: Pothole-Related Breakdowns Reach Five-Year High
3 mins ago
UK Roads in Crisis: Pothole-Related Breakdowns Reach Five-Year High
UK Considers Ban on Live Export of Livestock: A Step Towards Animal Welfare
7 mins ago
UK Considers Ban on Live Export of Livestock: A Step Towards Animal Welfare
Latest Headlines
World News
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
51 seconds
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
1 min
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
1 min
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
1 min
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
2 mins
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
2 mins
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
2 mins
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
2 mins
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
2 mins
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app