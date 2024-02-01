Lancaster University and IN4 Group Launch Initiative to Boost Tech Skills and Jobs

Lancaster University and IN4 Group have taken a significant stride in bolstering the tech landscape of the North West of England. They have joined forces to set up a network of 24 CyberFirst Gold Hubs across the region, an initiative targeted to cultivate top-tier technology know-how and foster job opportunities for the younger generation. These hubs, commencing operations in Blackburn and Preston, Lancashire, are designed to be potent magnets for investment while contributing to STEM educational enrichment and technology integration into the existing curriculum.

Collaborations for a Technologically Empowered Future

The hubs are slated to work in close collaboration with both educational and corporate partners such as IBM, Northrop Grumman, KPMG UK, QinetiQ, and BT. They aim to offer a diverse array of degree apprenticeships and courses in technology, thereby nurturing a thriving pipeline of tech talent. This partnership is a part of a broader vision to build the North West Cyber Corridor. IN4 Group has been entrusted with the contract for CyberFirst, a programme that enjoys the support of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Boosting Cyber Education and Job Creation

One of the significant objectives of this partnership is to enhance cyber education among the youth and promote the cyber sector as a viable career choice. In addition, it is geared towards creating more cyber jobs in the region and upskilling adults through IN4 Group’s Skills City division. Lancaster University, which has garnered recognition from the NCSC for its excellence in cyber security education and research, is also making a substantial investment of 19 million pounds in Security and Protection Science, thereby expanding its academic and support staff ensemble.

Building on Past Success

This initiative is not the first of its kind in the region. It builds on the success of the CyberFirst North West programme, which made a considerable social impact and significantly enhanced cyber education in the region. The collaboration between Lancaster University and IN4 Group underlines their commitment to fostering a technologically empowered society and is expected to significantly contribute to the social and economic fabric of the North West of England.