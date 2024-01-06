en English
Obituary

Lancashire Telegraph’s Death Notices: A Community Tribute to the Departed

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Lancashire Telegraph's Death Notices: A Community Tribute to the Departed

The Lancashire Telegraph, a regional newspaper deeply woven into the fabric of Lancashire’s communities, has recently published a series of death notices and funeral announcements. This poignant act serves as an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance, paying tribute to the lives of those who have recently taken their final farewell.

Remembering Lives Well-Lived

The published notices encompass individuals from various towns across the region, including South Porcupine, Rossendale, Darwen, Oswaldtwistle, and Blackburn. Each name narrates a unique story, a testament to the rich tapestry of life that unfolded in these towns.

Among the departed is Maureen Ormerod, an 85-year-old long-time resident of South Porcupine. Known for her warm character and enduring spirit, she leaves behind a legacy that echoes through the hearts of her loved ones. Dorothy Ainsworth, 89, from Rossendale, is another cherished soul who has recently passed. Her indelible mark on her community is a testament to her life.

A Tribute to Enduring Bonds

Veronica Hargreaves, a devoted wife and mother, is also among those remembered. Her life, filled with love and dedication to her family, paints a touching narrative of familial bonds. Edna Cain, who passed away peacefully at home in Oswaldtwistle, and Isobel Joyce Youds, who bid the world goodbye at the age of 95 at Royal Blackburn Hospital, are remembered for their resilience and strength.

Others who have left us include Joyce Naylor, Marian Molineux, Ronald Davies, William Addison, Coralyn Hammerton, Dorothy Brindle, Miriam Stone, Norman Jackson, Doris Crankshaw, Muriel Davey. Notably, Alice Mary Hill, a centenarian who lived a vibrant life until the age of 102, is also remembered.

Creating a Space for Grief and Remembrance

The Lancashire Telegraph’s online platform extends a space for lasting tributes to be made on the deceased’s death notice pages. This digital memorial allows friends and family members to share messages of condolence, fostering a shared sense of grief and remembrance. Through this platform, the newspaper not only acknowledges the finality of life but also celebrates its extraordinary journey.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

