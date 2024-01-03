en English
Pets

Lancashire Heeler Recognized by American Kennel Club

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Lancashire Heeler Recognized by American Kennel Club

The American Kennel Club (AKC), the oldest purebred dog registry in the U.S., has officially recognized the Lancashire heeler as a breed eligible to compete in thousands of U.S. dog shows, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show. A small, active breed known for its intelligent and gritty personality, the Lancashire heeler is often described as having a smile. With physical characteristics similar to a small corgi and typically black and tan in color, these dogs were historically farm helpers, adept at both herding cattle and managing pests.

Lancashire Heelers: A Versatile Breed

These versatile canines excel in sports and require regular activities or jobs to stay engaged. Their size, intelligence, and affectionate nature make them desirable companions. Despite their growing popularity in the United States, Lancashire heelers are considered a vulnerable native breed in the United Kingdom, with only about 5,000 existing worldwide.

Criteria for AKC Recognition

To be recognized by the AKC, a breed must meet specific criteria, including a minimum number of dogs in the breed and a consensus on a breed standard among fanciers. The AKC requires at least 300 pedigreed dogs in at least 20 states for breed recognition. This recognition offers a significant boost to breeds with special skills and predictable characteristics, helping to preserve them.

Controversy around Breeding Practices

However, these breeding practices have sparked debates. Animal rights activists express concerns that such practices can lead to health issues, pet overpopulation, and reduced adoption rates. In response to these concerns, the AKC emphasizes responsible breeding and has donated over $32 million to canine health research through its foundation since 1995, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining the health and wellbeing of all breeds.

Pets United Kingdom United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

