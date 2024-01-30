Lancashire County Council Contemplates Measures to Save 15M GBP

In an effort to save 15 million GBP amidst a looming financial crunch, the Lancashire County Council is mulling over a series of stringent cost-cutting and income-generating measures. This move forms a part of a broader objective of reducing spending by a staggering 96 million GBP over the next three years.

Proposed Measures

The council has put forth several proposals, key among them being the termination of the Lancashire young person's travel scheme. This scheme currently offers free bus passes to 16-18-year-olds under certain conditions. The cessation of a subsidized 1 GBP bus fare for disabled NoW card holders before 9:30 am on weekdays is also on the cards. These two measures are projected to result in savings of around 394,000 GBP.

Expansion of Independent Living Services

Further, the council intends to save nearly 2 million GBP by expanding services that aid individuals in living independently at home, thereby potentially reducing the need for care. An additional 800,000 GBP in savings is expected by ensuring that the NHS covers the cost of complex healthcare for young people where applicable.

Fee Introduction and Increase

The council also plans to introduce fees and increase existing ones for certain care services, a move that could generate significant revenue. A comprehensive review of council buildings for optimization and the disposal of unnecessary properties could result in savings of 1.74 million GBP. Changes at County Hall and Lancashire House are estimated to save 490,000 GBP. Other potential savings could be realized from areas such as food waste processing, vacant council posts, and pavement clearance.

Public Consultations and Approval

While some measures, like the broadening of pay and display parking, have been scaled back due to opposition from district councils, the proposals are currently open to public consultations. Equality impact assessments will be conducted where necessary. A recent cabinet meeting saw these potential savings approved in principle, following rigorous scrutiny from the county council's scrutiny management committee.