Lancashire County Council Bids for Electric Bus Funding to Promote Sustainable Travel

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
The Lancashire County Council is actively seeking to minimize the carbon footprint of bus travel by implementing electric buses in Central and North Lancashire. The Council has applied for a hefty £15.7m from the government’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) Fund. This fund is specifically designed to aid in the transition from diesel-powered buses to electric ones on several routes. The funding would cover 75% of the cost difference between electric and diesel buses, as well as the necessary charging infrastructure. The remaining expenses would be shouldered by the bus operators, Preston Bus and Stagecoach, without a financial contribution from the County Council.

The Routes and the Funding

The main routes that stand to gain from this electrification include service numbers 19 and 35 in Preston, as well as Stagecoach services 1, 3, 111, and the nine-mile route from Lancaster University to Heysham through Lancaster city and Morecambe. The government has allocated a portion of the ZEBRA fund specifically for rural transport authorities. However, since the proposed routes are not in rural areas, Lancashire’s application will fall under a secondary priority category.

The ZEBRA Initiative and its Implications

The ZEBRA initiative supports only new buses and excludes biogas or biofuel buses. There is a potential exception for hydrogen-powered buses if they present a learning opportunity. All buses funded under this initiative must meet enhanced accessibility standards. This includes additional space for wheelchairs or pushchairs, induction loops for hearing aids, and ramps or lifts for disabled passengers.

What is Next?

An announcement of the successful applicants for the funding will be made in March, and the new buses must be purchased by January 2025. If everything goes as planned, this scheme is expected to allow for the acquisition of around 600 new buses across the nation, marking a significant step towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

