Lakeland Festival of Light 2024: A Beacon of Philanthropy Amid Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Lakeland Festival of Light 2024: A Beacon of Philanthropy Amid Challenges

On April 6, 2024, the Rawnsley Centre car park in Keswick will once again buzz with anticipation as participants congregate for the much-anticipated Lakeland Festival of Light. Since its inception in 2015, this annual event has illuminated the Catbells and the hearts of many, raising over £77,500 in donations for various charities. The 2024 iteration will extend its philanthropic endeavor by supporting the Michelle Jurd Trust.

A Festival with a Cause

The festival stands as a beacon of hope and charity, with its non-profit ethos attracting a wide audience. Participants gather for an event briefing at 5:30 pm before embarking on an evening walk up Catbells. The ascent transforms into a spectacle as the area lights up, creating a mesmerizing display before participants return to Keswick.

Charity Over Popularity

Despite its popularity, the festival has faced challenges. The previous year saw a record turnout yet one of the lowest donation totals. Matt Le Voi, Director of Lakeland Mountain Guides and key organizer, has voiced his concerns, expressing disappointment that many attendees did not donate and that the average donation fell below £3.

He emphasized the importance of contributions, clarifying that while the operational costs are minimal and his time volunteered, the significance of donations is paramount. Le Voi warned that if the 2024 festival encounters similar donation issues, it could potentially be the last.

Unchanged Structure, Unwavering Spirit

Despite these hurdles, the festival’s structure will remain the same. No tickets are required for participation, but donations are strongly encouraged. As participants prepare to ascend Catbells, the spirit of charity that the festival embodies will hopefully inspire more generous donations, ensuring the festival’s future and its impact on the charities it supports.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

