Business

Lake Service Fee Hike Sparks Controversy in Westmorland and Furness Council

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Lake Service Fee Hike Sparks Controversy in Westmorland and Furness Council

On January 8th, amidst a backdrop of soaring inflation, the Lake Administration Committee for Westmorland and Furness Council approved a 10% hike in lake service fees for the financial year 2024/25. This vote, conducted at Kendal Town Hall, is projected to infuse an additional £135,000 into the council’s coffers, a much-needed boost to manage the escalating operating costs and enable personnel expansion, particularly in the hiring of more lake wardens.

Fee Increase: A Double-Edged Sword

The implementation of this increase, while necessary, has sparked a debate within the council and among the local yacht community. While some view it as a logical step to finance the council’s operational expenses, others see it as an unwarranted burden on the yachting community. The revised fees will raise the annual cost for open deck yachts from £846 to £930.60, and mooring licenses will now cost £143.90, up from £130.80.

A Bitter Pill to Swallow

Despite the increase being below inflation rate over two years, it has not been well received by all. Councillor Adrian Bruce Legge proposed a less drastic increase of 6.7%, suggesting the 10% hike was excessive. Councillor Peter Douglas Hamilton, representing the Windermere 17 fleet, even requested a 50% discount for the club, citing its unique and historic presence on the lake.

Seeking Balance Amid Controversy

Amid the dissent, some councillors, such as Matt Brereton, have suggested alternatives, like offering discounts for historic or third sector users. Cabinet Member Andrew Jarvis defended the increase, arguing that surplus funds should benefit council taxpayers. According to him, users of moorings and encroachments, which are not essential services, should bear the cost increase rather than the general taxpayer population. This decision underscores the council’s challenge to balance the financial health of the council and the interests of various stakeholders, against a backdrop of economic turbulence.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

