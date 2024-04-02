Lake District Unveils New Accessible Badger Hide at Wild Haweswater, Enhancing Wildlife Viewing

Lake District's latest attraction, a new accessible badger hide, opened its doors at Wild Haweswater near Penrith, offering unparalleled wildlife viewing experiences for both able-bodied and disabled nature enthusiasts. Created by dedicated RSPB volunteers, this facility is strategically placed at a site known for badger activity, ensuring visitors the best possible views of these nocturnal creatures.

Enhancing Visitor Experience with Accessibility

The newly opened badger hide replaces an older version, aiming to improve visitor experience with enhanced accessibility features, including wheelchair ramps and dedicated parking. Annabel Rushton, RSPB's visitor experience manager, highlighted the importance of offering everyone the chance to witness badgers in their natural habitat, especially noting the magical experience of observing these secretive mammals from such a close range. This initiative underscores the commitment to inclusivity, ensuring all nature lovers can enjoy the captivating sights of badgers foraging at night.

Strategic Location and Design

