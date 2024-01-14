Lake District: A Winter Hiking Paradise

As the new year dawns, health-conscious individuals often gravitate towards fitness resolutions, particularly after the festive indulgence. Hiking emerges as a favored choice for such a health reboot, and the Lake District in Cumbria stands as a much sought-after destination. With its diverse range of winter-ready hiking trails, the Lake District offers a unique blend of physical challenge and the chance to savor the beauty of the winter landscape.

A Socially Sourced Guide to Winter Hiking

Outdoor retailer, Blacks, turned to their social community to gather recommendations and tips for winter hikes. This initiative underscores the power of collective wisdom in outdoor adventuring, and the results are a treasure trove of insider knowledge for enthusiastic hikers. The most notable suggestion is the Mickledore Ridge hike, a thrilling trail that bridges Sca Fell to Scafell Pike. This hike in winter is particularly exhilarating, but hikers must be adequately equipped with warm clothing, crampons, and an ice axe, and preferably hike with a companion for safety.

Grisedale Pike: A Winter Wonderland

The trail network in the Lake District offers more than just challenging hikes. Another recommended route is the hike up Grisedale Pike, which stands majestically over the village of Braithwaite. This hike offers several looped routes, each varying in distance and difficulty, including the Coledale horseshoe and a descent through Whinlatter Forest. These trails promise a memorable and enjoyable hiking experience, challenging both physically and mentally while enabling hikers to appreciate the awe-inspiring winter landscape.

Winter Trailink: A Tool for Nordic Skiers

Apart from hiking, the Winter Trailink website provides real-time reports on Nordic skiing trail grooming using advanced GPS technology. Recent snowstorms have enhanced trail conditions in Galena, Harriman, Prairie Creek Loop, Durrance Loop, and Lake Creek trails, with North Fork Loop expected to open soon. However, Billy’s Bridge still awaits more snow. The Wood River Trail has been groomed for skating, though conditions may vary. Sawtooth Valley trails are regularly groomed, but a considerable to high avalanche danger has been reported by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. Dogs are only permitted on designated dog trails to ensure safety and trail maintenance. Users are urged to watch the grooming report tutorial for more information.