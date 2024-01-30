Labour Promises Comprehensive Ban on Conversion Therapy

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, has made a solid promise to prohibit all forms of conversion therapy, should his party emerge victorious in the imminent election. The sweeping ban, described as 'trans inclusive,' aims to block any attempts to change an individual's gender identity, in addition to their sexual orientation. The current ruling Conservative Party has expressed intentions to outlaw conversion therapy practices aimed at altering sexual orientation, but has shown much hesitation when it comes to extending the ban to include gender identity conversion efforts.

Concerns Over Criminalization

The Conservatives have voiced fears that such an encompassing ban could lead to the criminalization of parents, teachers, and doctors for merely engaging in discussions concerning gender identity issues with children. Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch has even hinted that encouraging children to change their gender could be seen as a novel form of conversion therapy, a perspective that Labour is unlikely to support.

Stricter Laws and Modernizing the Gender Recognition Act

Labour's comprehensive plan includes more stringent punishment for hate crimes targeting transgender individuals. They propose making such attacks an 'aggravated offence', potentially leading to a two-year prison sentence. This initiative aligns with current laws that address hate crimes based on race or religion. Additionally, Sir Keir has expressed his commitment to 'modernize' the Gender Recognition Act, which oversees the legal process of sex change.

Scotland's Approach and Accusations Against Conservatives

The Labour Party has accused the Conservatives of instigating 'culture wars' and failing to protect vulnerable individuals due to their reluctance to fully ban conversion therapy. In contrast, the SNP government in Scotland has proposed legislation that could impose up to seven years of imprisonment on parents who refuse to acknowledge their child's gender identity change.