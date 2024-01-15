en English
Obituary

Kym Marsh Mourns the Loss of Her Father, David Marsh, at Age 78

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Kym Marsh Mourns the Loss of Her Father, David Marsh, at Age 78

Renowned actress Kym Marsh is grappling with profound grief following the death of her father, David Marsh, aged 78, succumbing to a hard-fought battle with prostate cancer. The Waterloo Road and Coronation Street star took to Instagram to express her sorrow, sharing a heartfelt tribute that spoke volumes about her boundless love for her father.

Mourning a Father, Receiving an Outpouring of Support

In the midst of her mourning, Marsh found herself enveloped in a wave of condolences and support from her colleagues and fans alike. Fellow actors Jamie Lomas, Charlie Condou, and Daniel Brocklebank were among the many who reached out to express their sympathy via comments on her Instagram post.

Marsh Family’s Statement

The Marsh family, through the Press Association, announced David Marsh’s peaceful passing at home, surrounded by his loved ones, and requested privacy during this challenging time. The statement served as a testament to the dignified manner in which David Marsh faced his illness until the very end.

Kym Marsh: The Multifaceted Actress

Despite the personal loss, Marsh continues to professionally shine as she plays the character of Nicky Walters in the revamped series of Waterloo Road. As an actress, Marsh has touched countless lives through her performances, and the support she has received in her bereavement is a testament to the respect she commands within the acting community and her fanbase.

The passing of David Marsh has triggered a profound outpouring of communal grief and support for Marsh and her family, demonstrating the powerful bonds of empathy and connection that transcend the screen and resonate within the hearts of many.

Obituary United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

