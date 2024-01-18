en English
Business

Kromek Secures $1.63M Orders, Signals Growth in Medical Imaging Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
County Durham-based radiation detection specialist, Kromek, has announced the procurement of orders amounting to more than $1.6 million. The company, with its primary operations located at Sedgefield’s Netpark and additional activities in the United States, is a pioneer in the development of technology for radiation and bio-detection. Catering to the advanced imaging and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) detection market segments, Kromek’s technological offerings are sought after globally.

Details of the Orders

The orders secured by Kromek, worth $1.63 million, are from its existing customers and encompass the group’s detector components for computed tomography, gamma imaging applications, and gamma probes. The delivery schedule for these orders is divided, with two orders planned for delivery within the current financial year, while the remaining two are anticipated to be completed over the forthcoming 12 to 24 months.

Impact on Kromek’s Operations

Arnab Basu, the CEO of Kromek, expressed satisfaction regarding these repeat orders from their current clients. He views it as a strong indication of the company’s sustained growth and sees potential for an expanded customer base in the medical imaging market. According to Basu, Kromek’s proprietary cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) technology-based products are instrumental in medical imaging. They offer ultra-high-resolution imaging systems that enable earlier diagnoses, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Previous Contributions

Earlier, Kromek made headlines with its contribution to equipping a team of dogs with radiation detection technology for battlefield use in Ukraine. These detector-equipped dogs have been assisting Ukrainian soldiers by identifying radiation risks near nuclear power stations. The detectors relay the detected data back to the troops, thereby alerting them to potential dangers and helping to ensure their safety.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

