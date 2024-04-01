Kriti Sanon's Romance with UK Millionaire Kabir Bahia: Inside Their Alleged Relationship

Recent social media buzz and public sightings have sparked rumors of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon dating UK-based millionaire heir Kabir Bahia. The duo, seen celebrating Holi together and holding hands in London, has caught the public's eye, leading to widespread speculation about their relationship status. Despite neither party confirming these rumors, their close association and frequent appearances together have become a hot topic.

Who Is Kabir Bahia?

Born in November 1999, Kabir Bahia hails from a wealthy London family, with his father Kuljinder Bahia being the founder of Southall Travel, one of the UK's leading travel agencies. With a net worth reported at £427 million by the Sunday Times Rich List in 2019, Kabir's lifestyle and social circle, including connections with prominent cricketers like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, keep him in the limelight. An avid cricket fan himself, Kabir's social media is dotted with pictures of him attending various social gatherings with these sports stars.

Kriti and Kabir's Public Appearances

Their recent Holi celebration in the UK, attended by Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon, and Kabir, along with a hand-holding stroll through London's streets, has fueled the dating rumors. Additionally, their presence at various events and gatherings, including attending a high-profile wedding in Udaipur and celebrating the New Year in Dubai with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, has been well documented and shared across social media platforms, further adding to the speculation.

Public and Media Speculation

While the rumored couple has yet to make any official statement regarding their relationship, the continuous stream of shared moments and public outings keep the rumor mill spinning. Their association, highlighted by appearances at significant events and casual meet-ups, has not only intrigued fans but also captured the attention of the media, eager to uncover more about this potential Bollywood-NRI connection.

As the story unfolds, the fascination with Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia's rumored relationship underscores the public's keen interest in the personal lives of celebrities, especially when it involves cross-border connections and the mingling of cinema and sports circles. Whether or not these rumors are confirmed, the intrigue surrounding Kriti and Kabir's relationship continues to captivate both fans and the media alike, showcasing the enduring allure of celebrity romances.