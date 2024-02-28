Knutsford Mayor's Grand Raffle: Tickets on Sale to Support Local Charities

Tickets for a grand raffle aimed at raising funds for the Mayor's Charities in Knutsford are now available, marking a significant community effort to support local initiatives such as Knutsford GROW and the Knutsford Men in Sheds Scheme. Scheduled for March 22 at Cottons Hotel and Spa, the raffle is a part of the broader Mayor's Ball event, celebrating community spirit and generosity.

Prize Extravaganza Awaits Lucky Winners

With tickets priced at £5, participants stand a chance to win an array of luxurious prizes, including exquisite perfume from Pulse of Perfumery, elegant jewelry, pampering beauty treatments, and a lavish champagne break at Cottons Hotel and Spa. These prizes have been generously donated by local businesses, reflecting the strong community support for the Mayor's fundraising efforts. Tickets can be acquired from local establishments such as Dexter and Jones, Nyx Crystals in the Market Hall, and the Council Offices, or directly from Civic Events Officer Gemma Jackson.

Mayor's Ball: A Night of Celebration and Support

The Mayor's Ball, a key highlight of Knutsford's social calendar, promises an evening filled with fine dining, entertainment, and the spirit of giving back to the community. At £60 per ticket, attendees will enjoy a three-course meal, an arrival drink, and performances by a close-up magician, a DJ, and local band The Avenue, all within the elegant setting of Cottons Hotel and Spa. This year's event has seen unprecedented levels of support from local businesses, including Mesoestetic UK, Love the Dentist, and Slater and Gordon, among others, setting a new record for sponsorship.

Community Spirit Fuels Fundraising Success

Mayor Peter Coan expressed his gratitude towards the Knutsford community for their unwavering support of the fundraising efforts. The enthusiastic participation of local shops and businesses in donating prizes for the raffle and auction has been instrumental in the success of these initiatives. The Mayor's Charities stand to benefit significantly from the proceeds of the raffle and the ball, helping to fund valuable projects like Knutsford GROW and the Knutsford Men in Sheds Scheme, which aim to enrich the local community.

The Mayor's Ball not only serves as a testament to Knutsford's strong community spirit but also highlights the power of collective effort in supporting beneficial local initiatives. As preparations for the event continue, the anticipation and excitement within the community are palpable, promising an unforgettable evening of celebration and philanthropy.