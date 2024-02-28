Knaresborough Twilight Walk Shines Light on Saint Michael's Hospice Support

The picturesque town of Knaresborough is set to host the Saint Michael's Hospice Twilight Walk on March 16, uniting the community for a noble cause. This family-friendly event aims to raise crucial funds for those facing terminal illness and bereavement, offering a unique opportunity for participants to walk through the town's historic sites, starting and ending at King James' School. With a special leap year entry fee promotion, the event promises an evening of remembrance, support, and enjoyment under the illuminated purple glow of the castle in honor of the hospice's vital work.

Community Unity and Fundraising

After the disappointment of a pandemic-induced cancellation in 2020, the Twilight Walk is making a much-anticipated return. The 2019 walk saw over 500 participants and raised more than £20,000, showcasing the community's strong support for Saint Michael's Hospice. This year, the event includes pre-walk entertainment and refreshments, with a staggered start to ensure everyone can participate comfortably. It's not just an opportunity to support the hospice but also a chance for individuals, families, and groups to pay tribute to loved ones in a meaningful way.

Impact and Services of Saint Michael's Hospice

Saint Michael's Hospice offers comprehensive care for individuals living with terminal illnesses, both in their homes and at Crimple House Hospice. Through its Just 'B' service, it also provides specialist bereavement and emotional support for children, young people, and adults across North Yorkshire. The Twilight Walk is more than just a fundraiser; it's a lifeline that helps sustain these essential services, ensuring that the hospice can continue to offer support and care to those in need.

Joining Forces for a Cause

As the event draws closer, the community is encouraged to seize the final opportunity for registration, taking advantage of the leap year entry fee promotion. Sandra Gilbert, a Saint Michael's Community and Events Volunteer, emphasizes the importance of pre-registering to ensure participation in this significant event. The Twilight Walk represents a collective step towards making a difference, illuminating the path not only through Knaresborough but in the lives of countless families touched by the hospice's work.

The Twilight Walk is a testament to the power of community spirit and the difference it can make in the lives of those facing life's most challenging moments. By walking together, participants not only support an invaluable local service but also create a beacon of hope and solidarity for those in need. As Knaresborough lights up in purple, it symbolizes the enduring support and care that Saint Michael's Hospice provides, reminding us all of the impact we can have when we come together for a cause.