Kiwi Lawyer and Slovenian Designer Revamp Victorian House in North London

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Kiwi Lawyer and Slovenian Designer Revamp Victorian House in North London

Tess Bridgman, a New Zealand lawyer, and Matjaz Cuk, a Slovenian digital product designer, have reinvented their Victorian terraced house in North London into a contemporary haven of light and space, while adhering to local heritage regulations. Purchased by the couple in 2020, the house has seen the advent of bold geometric extensions on the ground floor and loft, all of which are ingeniously hidden from street view.

Blending History with Modernity

The couple’s vision was to weave together the old and the new, enlarge the rear of the house, flood it with sunlight, optimise the use of the backyard, and secure upper level views over London’s rooftops, all while preserving the frontage to honour tradition and comply with local heritage rules. The project, which took 14 months to complete, saw the family moving in with baby Leni in April 2023.

Sustainability and Architectural Prowess

The house now boasts sustainable features such as an air source heat pump and additional insulation. The ground floor rooms are designed to open to the garden, boasting a modern take on a bay window with frameless glazing. The kitchen and dining area, now modernised, features a skylight fitted with timber louvres, while the original living spaces have been fused to create an open, flowing area.

Interior Design and Personal Touches

Notably, the kitchen cabinetry, crafted in solid European oak by Kiwi designer James Dowie, adds warmth and elegance. The loft has been repurposed into a bedroom complete with an en suite and a private west-facing roof terrace, built and planted by Mat. The original bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor have also been updated, including a cheerful yellow bedroom for their daughter Leni. The couple has taken great pleasure in furnishing the house and showcasing their growing collection of art, maintaining a connection with the garden, and respecting the integrity of the original terraces while integrating modern design elements.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

