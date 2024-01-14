en English
United Kingdom

Kit Harington to Don the Mantle of Black Knight in a New Marvel Series?

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Kit Harington to Don the Mantle of Black Knight in a New Marvel Series?

In a recent development that has stirred excitement among Marvel aficionados, it is rumored that Kit Harington will reprise his role as Dane Whitman in a new U.K.-based Marvel series on Disney+. This potential spin-off would see Harington transform from a history professor in the Chloe Zhao-directed “Eternals” to the legendary superhero, the Black Knight.

From Eternals to Black Knight

In “Eternals”, Harington portrayed Whitman, the love interest of Sersi, a character brought to life by Gemma Chan. The film’s climax saw Whitman bear witness to Sersi’s abduction by the Celestial Arishem, setting the stage for a dramatic sequel. But it was the post-credits scene that sent viewers into a frenzy. Whitman uncovers the famed Ebony Blade, a clear indication of his imminent transformation into the Black Knight, a character steeped in Marvel’s rich comic book history.

Marvel’s UK Expansion And New Team

Initial speculation suggested that Harington’s Whitman might become part of the supernatural team known as the “Midnight Sons”. However, a new rumor, as reported by Daniel Richtman (DanielRPK), proposes that Marvel has different plans. The studio is allegedly preparing to introduce a new team based in the U.K., with Whitman as a prominent member.

The series is expected to feature Olivia Colman, reprising her role as Sonya Falsworth from “Secret Invasion”, and Emilia Clarke, playing the Super-Skrull, G’iah. This expansion into the U.K. not only broadens Marvel’s geographical scope but also leverages its vast comic book narrative for fresh storytelling possibilities.

Anticipation Builds for Marvel’s Next Chapter

The prospect of Harington becoming the Black Knight has sent a wave of anticipation through the Marvel fan base. The transition of his character from a history professor to a powerful superhero promises a compelling character arc. If the rumor holds true, this new series will be a significant addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expanding its lore and deepening its character roster.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

