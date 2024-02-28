Kirsty Robinson Awarded £3,000 Barbara Cox Bursary, Plans Sustainable Business and Mental Health Education

In an inspiring display of generosity and mentorship, Kirsty Robinson, a business development manager at Stewart Signs Limited, has been awarded the Barbara Cox bursary for 2023, initially won by Sara Sloman. Sloman, an advocate for sustainable transport, chose to gift her £3,000 prize to Robinson, who now aims to enhance her expertise in sustainable business practices and mental health first aid.

Empowering Sustainable Solutions and Mental Health Support

Robinson plans to enroll in The Oxford University's course on 'The Future of Sustainable Business: Enterprise and the Environment' to pioneer environmentally friendly livery solutions at Stewart Signs. Additionally, she aims to obtain a St. John Ambulance Level 3 certification in Mental Health: Workplace First Aider, focusing on supporting colleagues with mental health challenges. "I am thrilled and deeply honoured to be the recipient of the bursary," expressed Robinson. "This opens an exciting opportunity for me to expand my expertise in commercial sustainability and mental health support within the workplace."

Paying It Forward: Sara Sloman's Generous Gesture

Sara Sloman, initially awarded the Barbara Cox bursary, chose to pay it forward to Robinson after completing a leadership course that emphasized building business resilience. Celebrated for her dedication to sustainable transport, Sloman is an influential figure in promoting equity and mentoring within the electric vehicle industry. "I celebrate a tireless dedication to sustainable transport, mentoring in the workplace, and charitable causes," Sloman said. By gifting the bursary to Robinson, Sloman underscores the importance of supporting professional growth and addressing the skills gap in the electric vehicle industry.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

This act of kindness not only highlights the spirit of mentorship and support within the automotive industry but also sets a precedent for future leaders. As Robinson embarks on her educational journey, her acquired skills in sustainable business practices and mental health support are poised to bring about significant change within Stewart Signs and the broader industry. Furthermore, Sloman's decision to pay it forward with her bursary prize illustrates the profound impact that generosity and mentorship can have on individual careers and the industry's evolution towards sustainability and inclusivity.