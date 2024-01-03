Kirklees Council Secures Funding for Accessible Toilets in Parks

Kirklees Council, in a step toward enhanced accessibility and inclusivity, has procured a grant of nearly £200,000 from the government. This funding will facilitate the installation of innovative Changing Places Toilets in two parks—Greenhead Park in Huddersfield and Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall.

Facilities Designed for All

These state-of-the-art facilities are designed with an aim to cater to individuals with disabilities. The toilets will be equipped with several user-friendly features such as a ceiling-mounted hoist, a changing bench, a peninsular toilet, height-adjustable washbasin, mobile privacy screen, and grab rails. The design and amenities of these toilets aim to provide a comfortable and respectful environment for people of all abilities.

A Collaboration for Accessibility

This project, spearheaded by Kirklees Council, is in collaboration with Muscular Dystrophy UK. The initiative is a testament to their commitment towards creating a more inclusive and accessible community. The deadline for the completion of the toilets has been set for March, further emphasizing the urgency and importance of this project.

Funding to Boost Accessibility

The recent funding, amounting to £192,000, is not an isolated initiative. It seeks to supplement the £89,250 previously allocated for the installation of similar facilities in Huddersfield town centre and Slaithwaite. The cumulative investment is indicative of the council’s broader regeneration plans. These plans aim at enhancing accessibility across the region, thereby attracting a more diverse range of visitors to the parks.

Councillor Graham Turner, responsible for Finance and Regeneration, has expressed his optimism about the project. He believes that the new toilets will align well with Kirklees Council’s overarching vision of creating a more inclusive environment for all visitors.