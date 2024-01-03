en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Kirklees Council Secures Funding for Accessible Toilets in Parks

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Kirklees Council Secures Funding for Accessible Toilets in Parks

Kirklees Council, in a step toward enhanced accessibility and inclusivity, has procured a grant of nearly £200,000 from the government. This funding will facilitate the installation of innovative Changing Places Toilets in two parks—Greenhead Park in Huddersfield and Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall.

Facilities Designed for All

These state-of-the-art facilities are designed with an aim to cater to individuals with disabilities. The toilets will be equipped with several user-friendly features such as a ceiling-mounted hoist, a changing bench, a peninsular toilet, height-adjustable washbasin, mobile privacy screen, and grab rails. The design and amenities of these toilets aim to provide a comfortable and respectful environment for people of all abilities.

A Collaboration for Accessibility

This project, spearheaded by Kirklees Council, is in collaboration with Muscular Dystrophy UK. The initiative is a testament to their commitment towards creating a more inclusive and accessible community. The deadline for the completion of the toilets has been set for March, further emphasizing the urgency and importance of this project.

Funding to Boost Accessibility

The recent funding, amounting to £192,000, is not an isolated initiative. It seeks to supplement the £89,250 previously allocated for the installation of similar facilities in Huddersfield town centre and Slaithwaite. The cumulative investment is indicative of the council’s broader regeneration plans. These plans aim at enhancing accessibility across the region, thereby attracting a more diverse range of visitors to the parks.

Councillor Graham Turner, responsible for Finance and Regeneration, has expressed his optimism about the project. He believes that the new toilets will align well with Kirklees Council’s overarching vision of creating a more inclusive environment for all visitors.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust

By BNN Correspondents

Honoring Distinguished Coloradans: Beacons of Hope for 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

Voting Rights in Spotlight at SVEEP Program in Vijayawada

By Rafia Tasleem

Nigeria: Recent Developments Span Political, Economic, and Social Fronts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Centenarian Elsie Smith Receives Global Outpouring of Birthday Wishes ...
@Society · 34 mins
Centenarian Elsie Smith Receives Global Outpouring of Birthday Wishes ...
heart comment 0
YouTuber Mattylp Gives Retiring Police Officer a Memorable Farewell

By BNN Correspondents

YouTuber Mattylp Gives Retiring Police Officer a Memorable Farewell
From Streets to Recovery: Roger Stennett’s Journey of Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

From Streets to Recovery: Roger Stennett's Journey of Transformation
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead

By Rafia Tasleem

Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead
‘To Kill a Tiger’ Sheds Light on Sexual Violence in Rural India; Iranian Women Speak Out Against Prison Abuse

By Rafia Tasleem

'To Kill a Tiger' Sheds Light on Sexual Violence in Rural India; Iranian Women Speak Out Against Prison Abuse
Latest Headlines
World News
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
1 min
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
2 mins
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
2 mins
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
3 mins
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
3 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
3 mins
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
3 mins
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
3 mins
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
3 mins
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app