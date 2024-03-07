Segensworth's Ferne Park Sets New Standards with 'Outstanding' BREEAM Rating, Zero Carbon Goals

Kingsbridge, a prominent commercial property developer, has officially received Fareham Borough Council's approval for Ferne Park, its latest and 'greenest' warehouse and logistics development in Segensworth, near Southampton. This innovative project aims to revitalize the formerly disused Chartwell Court site into a thriving employment and industrial hub, focusing on sustainability and environmental excellence. Ferne Park, named to honor Fareham's Saxon heritage, seeks to achieve an 'Outstanding' BREEAM rating, positioning it among the top eco-friendly industrial developments nationwide.

Advertisment

At the heart of Ferne Park's design is an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development. Kingsbridge, in partnership with a joint venture ally, sets a bold target for the project to achieve net zero embodied carbon, a milestone in commercial property development. The plan includes attaining an A-rated Energy Performance Certificate and surpassing local biodiversity enhancement requirements with a 25% Biodiversity Net Gain. These ambitious goals underscore Kingsbridge's dedication to not only creating a state-of-the-art industrial facility but also contributing positively to the planet.

Innovative Features and Facilities

Ferne Park is set to feature three distinct units, totaling 106,688 square feet, each equipped with cutting-edge facilities to support sustainable operations. Rooftop solar panels will be a staple across all units, harnessing renewable energy, while electric vehicle charging points in private yards highlight the development's future-forward approach. The layout allows for flexible use, with possibilities ranging from a single large facility to separate smaller units, catering to various business needs and promoting economic growth within the region.

By transforming Chartwell Court into Ferne Park, Kingsbridge not only addresses the demand for high-quality industrial space in the south but also sets a benchmark for environmental responsibility in commercial developments. The project's focus on biodiversity, renewable energy, and carbon neutrality reflects a holistic approach to building eco-friendly infrastructures that serve communities and the environment alike. Chris Fry, CEO of Kingsbridge, emphasizes the project's role in delivering prosperity while fostering substantial environmental benefits, showcasing a model for future developments.

As Ferne Park progresses towards completion, its impact extends beyond mere economic revitalization, heralding a new era of sustainable industrial development. This ambitious project not only meets the immediate needs of businesses but also contributes to the broader agenda of environmental conservation and sustainability. With Ferne Park, Kingsbridge demonstrates how commercial endeavors can coexist with and enhance ecological and community well-being, setting a precedent for future developments in the industry.