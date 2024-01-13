en English
Education

King’s College, University of Kent Earn Leverhulme Trust Grant for Innovative Humanities Programme

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
King’s College, University of Kent Earn Leverhulme Trust Grant for Innovative Humanities Programme

King’s College has joined forces with the University of Kent to initiate a groundbreaking academic endeavour, thanks to a substantial grant from the Leverhulme Trust. The two institutions have been granted up to £2.2m to nurture doctoral scholars in the humanities, with a key focus on the study of historical manuscripts and records through both traditional and digital methods, such as AI-powered handwriting recognition.

‘Knowledge Orders before Modernity’: A Unique Programme

At the helm of this pioneering venture is Professor Julia Crick from King’s College and Dr. David Rundle from the University of Kent. They will spearhead the ‘Knowledge Orders before Modernity: a Leverhulme Doctoral Scholarship Programme’. This programme is the first of its kind at both King’s and the University of Kent and is one of eleven funded by the Leverhulme Trust across the UK.

It aims to challenge the traditional historical periodization and provide access to pre-modern handwritten knowledge. A broad spectrum of nine departments from the two institutions will be involved, covering over a millennium of Eurasian history and emphasizing cross-disciplinary skills.

Empowering Underrepresented Scholars

The Leverhulme Trust’s Master’s Plus funding will provide support for students from underrepresented minorities. The programme is designed to accommodate up to 18 scholars, offering fifteen four-year doctoral scholarships and three Master’s Plus scholarships. Each grant programme will span an 8-year timeline, crafting a new generation of researchers adept in studying material records of the pre-modicern past in the digital age.

Enriching the Study of Written Heritage

The ‘Knowledge Orders before Modernity’ programme is set to revolutionize the study of written heritage. It will equip future generations with critically endangered skills and technical expertise essential for understanding manuscript texts and archival records. The programme is poised to cement King’s position as a leading training centre for manuscript studies and pre-modern knowledge in the UK, while also contributing positively to the digital humanities landscape.

0
Education History United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

