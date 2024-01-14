en English
Education

King’s College London Apologizes for Prince Philip Email, Ignites Debate on Historical Figures’ Legacies

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
King’s College London Apologizes for Prince Philip Email, Ignites Debate on Historical Figures’ Legacies

In a contentious move, King’s College London recently issued an apology after circulating an email featuring a photograph of Prince Philip from the Maughan Library’s 2002 opening. The email, intended to mark the Duke’s death, sparked a wave of complaints from the university’s Anti-Racism Community of Practice, objecting to the image due to Prince Philip’s history of controversial remarks perceived as racist and sexist.

Apology Sparks Backlash

Joleen Clarke, the associate director of King’s College libraries, issued an apology for the unintended harm inflicted upon staff members. Clarke clarified that the email’s purpose was not to commemorate Prince Philip but rather to provide a historical reference. However, this apology was met with backlash as individuals interpreted it as a concession to ‘cancel culture.’

Prince Philip’s Contentious Remarks

Prince Philip had a track record of making contentious comments, including a racial slur directed at British students in China in 1986 and derogatory views about Cantonese eating habits. His statements also harbored sexist undertones, as he drew comparisons between the morality of wives and prostitutes.

Reflecting on Historical Figures and Contemporary Society

The incident at King’s College London and the subsequent apology underscore the complex debate surrounding historical figures and their legacies in contemporary society. The controversy illustrates the ongoing struggle to reconcile past actions with present standards, particularly when those figures hold positions of prominence and influence.

Education Society United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

