Automotive

King Charles’ Old Land Rover Discovery 3 Headed for Auction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
King Charles’ Old Land Rover Discovery 3 Headed for Auction

Next month, a 17-year-old Land Rover Discovery 3 with a royal past is set to go under the hammer. The vehicle, once owned by King Charles, is expected to fetch between £20,000 to £30,000 – a significant leap from the £12,050 it garnered in a March 2023 auction.

A Royal Ride

Delivered new in 2007, the Land Rover Discovery 3 was exclusively meant for the then Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. It stands out in its Tonga Green exterior, complemented by an ebony-trimmed leather interior. The SUV comes with alternate flashing headlamps and rear strobe lights, contributing to its unique provenance. Despite a mileage of 118,300, the vehicle’s condition suggests a much lower mileage.

Unique Provenance

Adding to its allure, the Land Rover comes with its original Book Pack and a Heritage Certificate. The Book Pack includes a fully stamped service book and navigation leaflet. The vehicle’s distinctive appeal is underscored by its royal connection, which tends to boost the value of such automobiles. For instance, Queen Elizabeth’s Range Rover and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover 110 fetched well above market rates at previous auctions.

Auction Expectations

The auction, to be held at the Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show Sale at the NEC in Birmingham, has sparked interest among potential buyers. The anticipated price range of £20,000 to £30,000 starkly contrasts with the current market value of similar models without royal provenance – typically between £6,000 and £7,000.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

