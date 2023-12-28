en English
King Charles III’s Christmas Broadcast and Documentary Captivate Millions Worldwide

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
King Charles III's Christmas Broadcast and Documentary Captivate Millions Worldwide

In a display of royal magnetism on British television screens, King Charles III commanded significant attention during the festive season. His Christmas Day message, with an undercurrent of peace, compassion, and environmental responsibility, claimed the top viewership spot on December 25, garnering an impressive 7.84 million viewers.

King’s Christmas Day Message: A Call to Earth’s Stewardship

Addressing the nation, the monarch emphasized the importance of nurturing our planet, drawing references from biblical scripture and recent environmental events such as his state visit to Kenya. The speech, a blend of tradition and contemporary concerns, hinted at the King’s future endeavors, including his imminent coronation in May. Echoing through the households across Britain, the sovereign’s words outperformed the viewership of popular shows like the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special’ and ‘Doctor Who,’ which clocked 5.29 million and 4.73 million viewers respectively.

Boxing Day Special: An Intimate Peek into the Monarchy

Taking a spotlight on Boxing Day was the documentary ‘Charles III: The Coronation Year.’ This BBC1 production, the highest-rated show of the day, lured 3.7 million viewers and provided unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the King and Queen Camilla during their preparations for the upcoming Coronation. Narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, the program offered intimate insights from family, friends, and candid moments, including Charles humorously suggesting he could ‘fly’ in his ceremonial robe.

Outshining Controversies and Popular Programs

Despite initial criticism by the UK’s leading anti-monarchy campaign group Republic for omitting controversial moments of the Royal Family’s year, the documentary’s popularity held steadfast. Even amidst the competitive landscape of television programming, both the Christmas Day message and the documentary outshone other popular shows like ‘Death In Paradise,’ ‘EastEnders,’ ‘Coronation Street,’ and ‘Vera.’

United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

