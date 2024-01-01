King Charles III Honors Six Individuals from Channel Islands; Major Development Project Greenlit in Jersey

In a move that underscores the diverse talents and services rendered by individuals on the Channel Islands, King Charles III has unveiled the annual New Year’s Honours list, spotlighting six distinguished personalities for their unique contributions and achievements. The honorees include Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb.

Honoring Dedication and Service

Raymond Evison, an acclaimed horticulturist, has been awarded a CBE for his exceptional work in horticulture, which includes the creation of over 200 new species of clematis. Julia Bowditch, recognized for her instrumental role in coordinating the NatWest International Island Games, received an MBE. Vanessa Wakeford’s dedicated service at Government House earned her the Royal Victorian Silver Medal. Kevin Keen’s extensive work in the business and charity sectors was rewarded with an OBE. Michael Blackie was honored with an MBE for his influential role in the Jersey Eisteddfod, and Peter Tabb received a British Empire Medal for his services to the local community.

Development and Charity Initiatives

On a related note, St Helier, Jersey, is witnessing a significant development project greenlit by the Infrastructure Minister. The £120 million undertaking will introduce 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and a variety of new dining options, promising to enhance the local economy and infrastructure. In a display of community spirit, off-duty firefighters on the island have embarked on a unique fundraising activity. They offer to drive across the island performing tasks in return for donations, with all proceeds benefiting the Fire Fighters Charity.

Addressing Housing Affordability

Amid these developments, Deputy John Gollop has put a spotlight on the critical issue of housing affordability in the Channel Islands. He emphasized the pressing need for effective policies and initiatives that prioritize affordable housing, underscoring the challenge many residents face in accessing reasonably priced homes.