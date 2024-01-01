en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

King Charles III Honors Six Individuals from Channel Islands; Major Development Project Greenlit in Jersey

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
King Charles III Honors Six Individuals from Channel Islands; Major Development Project Greenlit in Jersey

In a move that underscores the diverse talents and services rendered by individuals on the Channel Islands, King Charles III has unveiled the annual New Year’s Honours list, spotlighting six distinguished personalities for their unique contributions and achievements. The honorees include Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb.

Honoring Dedication and Service

Raymond Evison, an acclaimed horticulturist, has been awarded a CBE for his exceptional work in horticulture, which includes the creation of over 200 new species of clematis. Julia Bowditch, recognized for her instrumental role in coordinating the NatWest International Island Games, received an MBE. Vanessa Wakeford’s dedicated service at Government House earned her the Royal Victorian Silver Medal. Kevin Keen’s extensive work in the business and charity sectors was rewarded with an OBE. Michael Blackie was honored with an MBE for his influential role in the Jersey Eisteddfod, and Peter Tabb received a British Empire Medal for his services to the local community.

Development and Charity Initiatives

On a related note, St Helier, Jersey, is witnessing a significant development project greenlit by the Infrastructure Minister. The £120 million undertaking will introduce 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and a variety of new dining options, promising to enhance the local economy and infrastructure. In a display of community spirit, off-duty firefighters on the island have embarked on a unique fundraising activity. They offer to drive across the island performing tasks in return for donations, with all proceeds benefiting the Fire Fighters Charity.

Addressing Housing Affordability

Amid these developments, Deputy John Gollop has put a spotlight on the critical issue of housing affordability in the Channel Islands. He emphasized the pressing need for effective policies and initiatives that prioritize affordable housing, underscoring the challenge many residents face in accessing reasonably priced homes.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Surge in Demand for Food Banks Calls for Sustainable Solutions

By Salman Khan

Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World

By Justice Nwafor

Peculiar Challenges of Shared Housing Amidst Cost of Living Crisis

By Rafia Tasleem

Public Vandalism Raises Questions About Law Enforcement Effectiveness

By Wojciech Zylm

NTVNews Pays Tribute to Influential Figures Lost in 2023 ...
@History · 32 mins
NTVNews Pays Tribute to Influential Figures Lost in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Father Deogratius Kiibi Mwasuze Delivers New Year Blessings at 2024 X Corp Event

By Quadri Adejumo

Father Deogratius Kiibi Mwasuze Delivers New Year Blessings at 2024 X Corp Event
K.T. Rama Rao Kicks off 2024 with a Meal Shared with Sanitation Workers in Hyderabad

By Dil Bar Irshad

K.T. Rama Rao Kicks off 2024 with a Meal Shared with Sanitation Workers in Hyderabad
Barbados Chief Magistrate Raises Alarm Over Rising ‘Frightening’ Threatening Language

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Barbados Chief Magistrate Raises Alarm Over Rising 'Frightening' Threatening Language
Jersey Food Banks Anticipate Challenging Times; Appeal for Continued Support

By BNN Correspondents

Jersey Food Banks Anticipate Challenging Times; Appeal for Continued Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment
44 seconds
Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment
Surge in Demand for Food Banks Calls for Sustainable Solutions
44 seconds
Surge in Demand for Food Banks Calls for Sustainable Solutions
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Collision of Powerhouses
1 min
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Collision of Powerhouses
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Announces New National Living Wage for 2024
1 min
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Announces New National Living Wage for 2024
Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken
1 min
Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken
Chad Appoints Succes Masra as Prime Minister of Transitional Government: A New Era in Politics
1 min
Chad Appoints Succes Masra as Prime Minister of Transitional Government: A New Era in Politics
End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne
2 mins
End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne
Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey
2 mins
Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey
Macron's New Year Address: A Year of Hope and Determination for France
3 mins
Macron's New Year Address: A Year of Hope and Determination for France
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
6 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
10 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
54 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app