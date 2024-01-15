en English
King Charles III Chooses Duty Over Family Dinner Amid Royal Transition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
King Charles III Chooses Duty Over Family Dinner Amid Royal Transition

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, the Royal Household found itself in a whirlwind of transition. On the very night of the Queen’s passing, King Charles III faced a pivotal decision – to dine with his younger son, Prince Harry, or to engage in private, strategic dialogues with his elder son, Prince William. The choice he made, to converse with Prince William, was a testament to the preparation and prioritization required for his new role as the monarch during a critical period of national sorrow.

Behind Closed Doors

The private conversations between King Charles III and Prince William were deemed necessary for the future monarch to prepare himself for the weighty responsibility of consoling a grieving nation. This was a moment of solemnity and introspection, as revealed in Robert Hardman’s forthcoming biography titled ‘Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story’. The book offers insights into the monarch’s final few months and the aftermath of her death, shedding light on key details about the discreet discussions held on the day of the Queen’s demise.

The Royal Household in Transition

According to the same biography, there was concern within the Royal Household about the prospect of a regency for Prince Charles, intended to stand in for Queen Elizabeth II in case of her incapacitation. The Government had been lobbying Prince Charles’s office for a plan regarding the regency options, given the Queen’s declining health. The possibility of a regency felt ‘almost inevitable’, with palace aides fearing a sudden public collapse of the Queen during an engagement.

Rifts Resurface?

Prince Harry, engaged in promoting the Invictus Games in Germany when he received news of his grandmother’s failing health, arrived in time to pay his respects. However, the decision of King Charles III to exclude him from the crucial discussions stirs speculation. It raises questions about the ongoing tensions within the royal family, especially in the wake of Harry’s explosive memoir, laden with damning allegations about the Palace’s intrigues.

A Mother’s Farewell

The biography also reveals the final token Queen Elizabeth left for her son and heir, King Charles – two letters in the monarch’s famous red box. Now left unopened, they remain a testament to the bond between a mother and son, and the profound importance of their connection during this pivotal transition.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

United Kingdom

