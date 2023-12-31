King Charles Courts Generation Z with Innovative Digital Strategy

In a bold move to bridge the generational divide, King Charles of the United Kingdom has unveiled a progressive digital strategy aimed at boosting his appeal among Generation Z. This comes in the wake of a YouGov poll that revealed a mere 30% of 18 to 24-year-olds view the monarchy as ‘good for Britain’.

Embracing the Power of Social Media Influencers

Key to King Charles’s strategy is the enlistment of social media influencers holding sway over millions of online followers. The Palace is inviting these digital personalities to Royal events where they can document the proceedings through videos and photos, offering a unique, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Royal Family’s traditions and activities.

Recent examples of this initiative have seen 2021 Bake Off runner-up Crystelle Pereira, and other ‘foodie creators’, invited to Charles’s Coronation Food Project. Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, along with other influencers, have attended various coronation celebrations, bringing these historically significant ceremonies to the fingertips of an increasingly digital-oriented demographic.

Expanding the Palace’s Digital Footprint

The Palace hasn’t stopped at influencer outreach; it has also augmented its social media team, signaling a clear intention to keep the King and Queen’s presence vibrant and relevant in the online sphere. This move marks a significant shift in the monarchy’s communication strategy, mirroring the successful online engagement model pioneered by Prince William and Kate. Their creative forays have included crafting videos with popular internet figures such as trainspotter Francis Bourgeois, bringing a fresh, humanizing facet to the Royal image.

Aiming for a Resonant Connection

The overarching aim of this modern digital strategy is to resonate with younger audiences and recast the Royal Family’s traditions and ceremonies in a light that appeals to the digital generation. By capitalizing on the reach and influence of popular online figures, the monarchy hopes to not only survive but thrive in the digital age, ensuring its relevance and popularity remain unscathed.