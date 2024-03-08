Kieran Hodgson Brings Big in Scotland to Glasgow Comedy Festival: A Blend of History, Humor, and Heart

Amidst the bustling anticipation of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, comedian and actor Kieran Hodgson stands out with his unique approach to comedy, blending his academic background with his passion for performance. Kieran, an Oxford University graduate with a first-class honours degree in history and French, is set to captivate audiences with his one-man show, Big in Scotland, at the King's Theatre on March 29. The show explores themes of identity, national stereotypes, and Anglo-Scottish relations, offering a rich tapestry of history and humor.

Advertisment

From Academic Pursuits to Comedy Stages

Kieran Hodgson's journey from academia to comedy showcases his multifaceted talents and deep-seated love for storytelling. Unlike traditional comedians who might kick off their shows with humorous anecdotes, Kieran opts for a more scholarly approach, admitting to starting his performances with a reading list. His show, Big in Scotland, is not just a comedy act but an intellectual exploration of his experiences as a "not-quite immigrant in a not-quite different country." Hodgson's move to Glasgow during the "eat-out-to-help-out" summer between Covid lockdowns provided him with a fresh perspective on the city, inspiring much of the content for his show.

Embracing Glasgow's Rich History and Culture

Advertisment

Glasgow's vibrant history and culture have played a significant role in Hodgson's adaptation to his new home. He expresses fascination with the city's transformation in the face of economic changes and the collapse of major industries in the early 20th century. Drawing parallels between Glasgow and cities like Berlin, Hodgson finds beauty in the city's modernity and innovation. His experiences in Glasgow, coupled with his role in the Scottish hit sitcom Two Doors Down, have endeared him to the local community, further enriching his connection to the city.

Looking Ahead: Plans and Projects

As Kieran Hodgson looks beyond the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, he shares his plans for the rest of 2024, which include developing a new show about England's controversial high-speed rail link, HS2, driven by his love for trains. Despite his self-professed tendency to procrastinate, Hodgson's enthusiasm for his craft and his upcoming projects is palpable. His dedication to blending historical insight with comedic flair has not only earned him critical acclaim but has also positioned him as a beloved figure in the comedy world.

As Kieran Hodgson prepares to take the stage at the King's Theatre, his journey from Oxford graduate to celebrated comedian serves as a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. His show, Big in Scotland, promises to be a delightful mix of academic rigor and comedic genius, offering audiences a unique and memorable experience. With his deep appreciation for Glasgow's history and culture, Hodgson continues to make his mark on the comedy scene, proving that laughter and learning can indeed go hand in hand.