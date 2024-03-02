KidsCare4U Charity Transforms Community Outreach in Newport, Uniting Diverse Families

On a rainy day in Newport, an extraordinary event unfolded as dozens of families gathered at the Pill Millennium Centre for a Family Fun Day, organized by the now-registered charity KidsCare4U. Initially starting as an after-school club in Pill, KidsCare4U has grown into a community cornerstone, welcoming over 100 children every Saturday and extending support to both adults and children from disadvantaged diverse ethnic communities. This event, held on Saturday, March 2, showcased the charity's commitment to fostering a sense of unity and providing essential services to those in need.

Building Trust and Opportunities

Rusna Begum, the charity's chief executive, emphasized the unique bond KidsCare4U has established with the community. With 32 part-time staff and 20 volunteers, the organization offers a variety of services, from women's swimming sessions at the Sports Village to tutoring for GCSE English. The flexibility in staffing allows KidsCare4U to cater to a broad spectrum of needs, nurturing a special trust with community members. This trust is pivotal, as many of the team members work not for monetary compensation but to give back to their community, fostering a sense of ownership and commitment.

Empowering Through Engagement

The Family Fun Day was not just about entertainment; it also served as a platform for engagement with public service representatives from the University of South Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and Gwent Police. The event aimed to bridge the gap between these services and communities they might struggle to reach otherwise. Frances Taylor, an engagement officer for the Independent Office for Police Conduct, highlighted the importance of meeting people where they are, criticizing the term 'hard to reach' and calling for a change in how public services operate. The presence of a 'wellbeing wall' for children and workshops on reducing anxiety naturally underscored the event's focus on mental and physical health.

A Community United Against Challenges

During the lockdown period, the challenge of misinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines became apparent, especially among those with limited English and digital skills. Rusna Begum took proactive measures by sharing her vaccination experience and engaging in discussions to encourage vaccine uptake within the community. This initiative reflects the broader mission of KidsCare4U: to not only provide immediate services but also to empower community members to overcome obstacles together, underscoring the notion that no single person or organization can address all challenges alone.

As the event concluded, the implications of KidsCare4U's work became clear. By fostering trust, offering flexible support services, and facilitating direct engagement between public services and the community, KidsCare4U is not just transforming lives; it's knitting the fabric of a community more resilient and united in the face of adversity. The success of the Family Fun Day and the charity's ongoing efforts serve as a beacon of hope, highlighting the power of community-driven initiatives in creating lasting change.