Keyworth’s Vacant Restaurant Building Set for Redevelopment: A Boost for Local Housing and Conservation

In the heart of Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, a former restaurant building stands vacant, whispering tales of its past. Once a bustling hub of the Indian Nights restaurant, the desolate structure may soon breathe life again. The building, having been empty since March 2019, could undergo a transformation into two apartments and two offices, according to the latest plans submitted to Rushcliffe Borough Council.

From Restaurant to Residences

The Indian Nights restaurant had relocated to the village square in 2019, leaving its original home deserted. Despite previous approval by the Planning Inspectorate in 2018 to metamorphose it into four flats, the plan remained a blueprint. Today, a new application for redevelopment by Cross Electrical (Nottingham) Ltd’s Executive Pension Fund presents fresh hope.

Revitalizing Keyworth’s Landscape

The proposed development isn’t merely about filling an empty space. It’s about enhancing the visual environment of a key village location while catering to the growing demand for accommodation. Architects envision the new dwellings as a perfect fit for retirees or small households, given the building’s proximity to village services. The plan is seen as an ‘opportunity to improve the visual environment at a key location in the village and to provide valuable accommodation of a type in demand within the area’.

Preserving Tradition, Protecting Greenbelt

Beyond breathing new life into a vacant building, the project also aims to restore the structure to its traditional appearance. Elements added during its stint as a restaurant would be removed, bringing the building closer to its original form. This restoration is expected to contribute positively to the aesthetic character of the Keyworth Conservation Area. Moreover, by converting the existing structure into housing, the plan could reduce harm to the greenbelt, minimizing the need for new greenfield land development. The application currently lies with the Rushcliffe Borough Council, awaiting their decision.