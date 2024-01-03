en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Keyworth’s Vacant Restaurant Building Set for Redevelopment: A Boost for Local Housing and Conservation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Keyworth’s Vacant Restaurant Building Set for Redevelopment: A Boost for Local Housing and Conservation

In the heart of Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, a former restaurant building stands vacant, whispering tales of its past. Once a bustling hub of the Indian Nights restaurant, the desolate structure may soon breathe life again. The building, having been empty since March 2019, could undergo a transformation into two apartments and two offices, according to the latest plans submitted to Rushcliffe Borough Council.

From Restaurant to Residences

The Indian Nights restaurant had relocated to the village square in 2019, leaving its original home deserted. Despite previous approval by the Planning Inspectorate in 2018 to metamorphose it into four flats, the plan remained a blueprint. Today, a new application for redevelopment by Cross Electrical (Nottingham) Ltd’s Executive Pension Fund presents fresh hope.

Revitalizing Keyworth’s Landscape

The proposed development isn’t merely about filling an empty space. It’s about enhancing the visual environment of a key village location while catering to the growing demand for accommodation. Architects envision the new dwellings as a perfect fit for retirees or small households, given the building’s proximity to village services. The plan is seen as an ‘opportunity to improve the visual environment at a key location in the village and to provide valuable accommodation of a type in demand within the area’.

Preserving Tradition, Protecting Greenbelt

Beyond breathing new life into a vacant building, the project also aims to restore the structure to its traditional appearance. Elements added during its stint as a restaurant would be removed, bringing the building closer to its original form. This restoration is expected to contribute positively to the aesthetic character of the Keyworth Conservation Area. Moreover, by converting the existing structure into housing, the plan could reduce harm to the greenbelt, minimizing the need for new greenfield land development. The application currently lies with the Rushcliffe Borough Council, awaiting their decision.

0
United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Father Caught with Cocaine Spared Jail Term: A Closer Look at the Case

By BNN Correspondents

The Traitors Returns: A Retired Shop Owner Among New Contestants

By BNN Correspondents

Leeds Weather Forecast: Cloudy Day with Showers and a Month of Snow Ahead

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Housing Development Proposal Aims for Balance in Swannington

By BNN Correspondents

Night-time Lane Closures on A52 to Facilitate Crucial Survey Works ...
@Transportation · 3 mins
Night-time Lane Closures on A52 to Facilitate Crucial Survey Works ...
heart comment 0
Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impresses at Peel Park

By Salman Khan

Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impresses at Peel Park
Fareham Prepares for Parking Revolution with Fareham Live

By Saboor Bayat

Fareham Prepares for Parking Revolution with Fareham Live
Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior

By Salman Khan

Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior
New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents

By Salman Akhtar

New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Indonesian Election Watchdog Summons Vice-Presidential Candidate Over Alleged Campaign Violations
16 seconds
Indonesian Election Watchdog Summons Vice-Presidential Candidate Over Alleged Campaign Violations
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
3 mins
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
3 mins
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
3 mins
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
3 mins
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
3 mins
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
3 mins
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
3 mins
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
3 mins
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app