Keynsham's Tintagel Close Set for Transformation into Affordable Housing Hub

Keynsham's Tintagel Close is on the brink of a significant transformation, with plans to demolish its existing building to make way for a new community of affordable homes and lush green spaces. Curo, a leading housing association and housebuilder, is spearheading this initiative and has called for public input on the redevelopment proposals. A public exhibition provides an opportunity for community members to voice their opinions and learn more about the project.

Community Engagement and Development Plans

Slated for tomorrow, from 4-7 pm at the Queens Road Centre, the public exhibition is an essential part of the consultation process. Curo aims to replace the nearly empty building at Tintagel Close with 45 new homes, all earmarked as affordable housing. This ambitious project seeks to offer a mix of one to four-bedroom homes, with options for subsidized social rent and part-rent, part-buy schemes through shared ownership. Victor da Cunha, Curo's chief executive, emphasizes the importance of community feedback in shaping a redevelopment that benefits the local area for years to come.

Innovative Features and Sustainable Solutions

Mukhtar Ali, Curo's senior development manager, outlines the project's commitment to sustainability and innovation. The proposed homes will boast integrated parking, electric vehicle charging points, and air-source heat pumps, ensuring a move away from gas to greener alternatives. This approach aligns with broader efforts to combat climate change and promote energy-efficient living. Ali's detailed explanation reveals a thoughtful design that integrates small blocks of flats with private entrances, enhancing the sense of community and individual privacy.

Looking Towards the Future

As the consultation process progresses, Curo is dedicated to engaging with the community through newsletters, online surveys, and meetings with local councils and planning officers. The feedback gathered will inform a detailed planning application, with demolition scheduled for the coming summer and construction to commence in spring next year. This redevelopment project not only promises to revitalize Tintagel Close but also offers a blueprint for affordable, sustainable living in Keynsham.