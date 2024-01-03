en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Keyland Developments to Construct Over 120 Affordable Homes in East Yorkshire

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Keyland Developments to Construct Over 120 Affordable Homes in East Yorkshire

In a move to address the housing deficit in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, Keyland Developments, an affiliate of Kelda Group and Yorkshire Water, has obtained permission to construct over 120 affordable homes near a water treatment facility. The proposed site, situated east of Scarborough Road, sits adjacent to a Yorkshire Water pumping station and a covered reservoir. A preliminary planning application, submitted to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council in October 2022, proposed a blend of two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses.

Affordable Housing, a Step Forward

The development blueprint, which underwent revision to exclusively offer affordable housing, includes up to 126 dwellings, new vehicular access from Scarborough Road, and a public open space. The homes will be distributed along a main artery road with several cul-de-sacs. The construction is projected to support approximately 211 jobs and generate over £10 million in gross value added (GVA).

Conditions to the Approval

The planning approval was granted with conditions, aimed at supporting the council’s housing land supply and fulfilling the commitment to provide affordable housing in Bridlington, an area grappling with a notable shortage. The project team is a blend of specialists, including Peacock + Smith, Edward Architecture, TPM Landscape, Andrew Moseley Associates, Civic Engineers, Brooks Ecological, Wardell Armstrong, 3ADAPT, and Lithos.

Other Housing Developments in the Region

In related news, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation received a £125,000 grant from the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority to build affordable homes in Hawthorn Terrace South, despite objections over parking from the City of York Council’s highways development control team. The site currently houses garages, which will be demolished, leading to the loss of up to 18 parking spaces. The application has been ‘called in’ due to environmental and overcrowding concerns expressed by locals and the New Earswick Parish Council.

Meanwhile, developers have submitted revised plans to the East Riding Council for a housing development in Beverley, East Yorkshire, reducing the number of homes from 24 to 22 on the prime town centre site. The latest planning application has the backing of Historic England as developers aim to create attractive open shared spaces and allow for more views of Beverley Minster through the site.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Birmingham Evening Mail's Golden Era Newsman Gerry Holloyoak Passes Away at 94

By Waqas Arain

Tan Delta Systems Forecasts Lower 2023 Revenue: Progress and Optimism Despite Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History

By Salman Khan

FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones

By Momen Zellmi

Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three M ...
@Football · 47 seconds
Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three M ...
heart comment 0
Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis Knighted for Contributions to Music and Charity

By Wojciech Zylm

Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis Knighted for Contributions to Music and Charity
Storm Henk Engulfs Derbyshire: Widespread Disruptions and Flood Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Storm Henk Engulfs Derbyshire: Widespread Disruptions and Flood Warnings
Broadband Provider Fined for Safety Breaches in Roadworks

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Broadband Provider Fined for Safety Breaches in Roadworks
London: The Global Sporting Hub of 2024

By Salman Khan

London: The Global Sporting Hub of 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion
8 seconds
Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League
18 seconds
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
26 seconds
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
41 seconds
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
43 seconds
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
43 seconds
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
48 seconds
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three Matches
48 seconds
Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three Matches
Liberian Senator Varney Sherman's Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean's Confirmation Proceedings
1 min
Liberian Senator Varney Sherman's Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean's Confirmation Proceedings
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
26 seconds
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
35 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app