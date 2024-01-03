Keyland Developments to Construct Over 120 Affordable Homes in East Yorkshire

In a move to address the housing deficit in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, Keyland Developments, an affiliate of Kelda Group and Yorkshire Water, has obtained permission to construct over 120 affordable homes near a water treatment facility. The proposed site, situated east of Scarborough Road, sits adjacent to a Yorkshire Water pumping station and a covered reservoir. A preliminary planning application, submitted to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council in October 2022, proposed a blend of two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses.

Affordable Housing, a Step Forward

The development blueprint, which underwent revision to exclusively offer affordable housing, includes up to 126 dwellings, new vehicular access from Scarborough Road, and a public open space. The homes will be distributed along a main artery road with several cul-de-sacs. The construction is projected to support approximately 211 jobs and generate over £10 million in gross value added (GVA).

Conditions to the Approval

The planning approval was granted with conditions, aimed at supporting the council’s housing land supply and fulfilling the commitment to provide affordable housing in Bridlington, an area grappling with a notable shortage. The project team is a blend of specialists, including Peacock + Smith, Edward Architecture, TPM Landscape, Andrew Moseley Associates, Civic Engineers, Brooks Ecological, Wardell Armstrong, 3ADAPT, and Lithos.

Other Housing Developments in the Region

In related news, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation received a £125,000 grant from the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority to build affordable homes in Hawthorn Terrace South, despite objections over parking from the City of York Council’s highways development control team. The site currently houses garages, which will be demolished, leading to the loss of up to 18 parking spaces. The application has been ‘called in’ due to environmental and overcrowding concerns expressed by locals and the New Earswick Parish Council.

Meanwhile, developers have submitted revised plans to the East Riding Council for a housing development in Beverley, East Yorkshire, reducing the number of homes from 24 to 22 on the prime town centre site. The latest planning application has the backing of Historic England as developers aim to create attractive open shared spaces and allow for more views of Beverley Minster through the site.