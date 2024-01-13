Kew Little Pigs Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Crisis

In the heart of Old Amersham, an experience unlike any other awaits visitors at Kew Little Pigs, a miniature pig farm. Known for its interactive sessions with micro pigs and pygmy goats, the farm has been recognized as one of the top ten best animal experiences globally by TripAdvisor. However, the quaint attraction now faces a severe financial crunch due to rising interest rates and increasing food and energy costs.

Turning to Crowdfunding for Survival

With financial pressures mounting, Olivia Mikhail, the owner of Kew Little Pigs, has resorted to setting up a GoFundMe page in an attempt to cover the farm’s escalating expenses without burdening visitors with increased entry fees. The fund aims to secure the wellbeing of the farm’s beloved animals and ensure the continued operation of the business. Mikhail’s initiative highlights the stark reality of many small businesses operating without the safety net of external funding or grants.

A Community Effort

Kew Little Pigs is more than just an attraction; it’s a local employer and a hub for the community. By contributing to the GoFundMe campaign, visitors and supporters are not only helping the farm navigate the turbulent financial waters but also supporting the local economy. Mikhail encourages everyone who has enjoyed the unique experience at Kew Little Pigs or anyone moved by their plight to donate whatever they can to the cause.

A Plea for Help

These are challenging times for Kew Little Pigs, an establishment celebrated for its unique contribution to the field of animal experiences. With no external funding, the farm finds itself at a critical juncture, with the wellbeing of its animals and the livelihood of local individuals hanging in the balance. The farm’s survival now rests in the hands of its supporters and the wider community. Every contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in ensuring that this unique attraction continues to bring joy to visitors and provide employment to local residents.