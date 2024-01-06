en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Kew Gardens Proposes New ‘Carbon Garden’ to Tackle Climate Change

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Kew Gardens Proposes New ‘Carbon Garden’ to Tackle Climate Change

The renowned Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in south-west London has unveiled ambitious plans for a new ‘carbon garden’ and an extension to the iconic orangery terrace. The proposed carbon garden is poised to take the place of the existing secluded garden, which has deteriorated to the point of being unsafe.

Enhancing Visitor Experience and Tackling Climate Change

The report submitted to the Richmond Council by Kew Gardens underscores the dual objectives of this initiative: to enhance visitor experience and to address climate change challenges head-on. The council is yet to make a decision on the proposal. The carbon garden, once realized, will be a living exhibit of biodiversity, hosting over 25 climate-resilient trees and providing educational insights into carbon’s crucial role in nature, strategies for carbon emissions reduction, and carbon capture and storage.

A Glimpse into the Garden’s Design

The carbon garden’s design includes a circular route, divided into four distinct zones. Each zone will be themed around crucial environmental topics: the carbon cycle, climate change adaptation, and nature-based solutions. A pavilion and seating area, both constructed using sustainable materials, will serve as points of respite and contemplation for visitors. The selection of plants across the different zones will mirror the themes, featuring drought-tolerant plants, native wildflowers, and a vibrant flower meadow.

Navigating Historical Preservation

The project also faces an additional hurdle due to the orangery’s Grade-I listed status, necessitating listed building consent. The orangery terrace’s proposed extension forms part of Kew Garden’s strategic plan to enhance visitor facilities while maintaining respect for the site’s historical significance and architectural heritage.

0
United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
3 mins ago
UK and Switzerland Ink New Agreement on Cross-Border Financial Services
The United Kingdom (UK) and Switzerland have forged a new pact, signed on December 21, 2023, designed to bolster cross-border access for trading wholesale financial services. Yet, the agreement is not in operation at this point. Swiss Citizens’ Rights Agreement and Service Mobility Agreement The Swiss Citizens’ Rights Agreement, a significant component of this new
UK and Switzerland Ink New Agreement on Cross-Border Financial Services
Populist Politics and Party Turmoil: Navigating the UK's Upcoming General Election
9 mins ago
Populist Politics and Party Turmoil: Navigating the UK's Upcoming General Election
Shifting Attitudes: UK Parents Question Daily School Attendance
12 mins ago
Shifting Attitudes: UK Parents Question Daily School Attendance
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
6 mins ago
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
6 mins ago
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Woman Ordered to Repay £26,000 from Illegally Breeding Puppies
6 mins ago
Woman Ordered to Repay £26,000 from Illegally Breeding Puppies
Latest Headlines
World News
Bridging Academia and Politics: Hartford Conference to Foster Science-Informed Policies
25 seconds
Bridging Academia and Politics: Hartford Conference to Foster Science-Informed Policies
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
1 min
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
FEMA Allocates $3.5 Million for Repair of Hogar CREA Facilities in Puerto Rico
3 mins
FEMA Allocates $3.5 Million for Repair of Hogar CREA Facilities in Puerto Rico
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
3 mins
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
4 mins
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
4 mins
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
6 mins
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
6 mins
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
6 mins
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app