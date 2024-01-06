Kew Gardens Proposes New ‘Carbon Garden’ to Tackle Climate Change

The renowned Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in south-west London has unveiled ambitious plans for a new ‘carbon garden’ and an extension to the iconic orangery terrace. The proposed carbon garden is poised to take the place of the existing secluded garden, which has deteriorated to the point of being unsafe.

Enhancing Visitor Experience and Tackling Climate Change

The report submitted to the Richmond Council by Kew Gardens underscores the dual objectives of this initiative: to enhance visitor experience and to address climate change challenges head-on. The council is yet to make a decision on the proposal. The carbon garden, once realized, will be a living exhibit of biodiversity, hosting over 25 climate-resilient trees and providing educational insights into carbon’s crucial role in nature, strategies for carbon emissions reduction, and carbon capture and storage.

A Glimpse into the Garden’s Design

The carbon garden’s design includes a circular route, divided into four distinct zones. Each zone will be themed around crucial environmental topics: the carbon cycle, climate change adaptation, and nature-based solutions. A pavilion and seating area, both constructed using sustainable materials, will serve as points of respite and contemplation for visitors. The selection of plants across the different zones will mirror the themes, featuring drought-tolerant plants, native wildflowers, and a vibrant flower meadow.

Navigating Historical Preservation

The project also faces an additional hurdle due to the orangery’s Grade-I listed status, necessitating listed building consent. The orangery terrace’s proposed extension forms part of Kew Garden’s strategic plan to enhance visitor facilities while maintaining respect for the site’s historical significance and architectural heritage.