Kent Animal Charity Fined Over Emu Escape

In a peculiar turn of events, The Happy Pants Ranch, an animal charity located in Bobbing, Kent, has been slapped with a £100 fine by the Swale Borough Council. This decision was prompted by an unusual escape artist – Dugee, the emu. As it turns out, this is not Dugee’s first brush with freedom, nor is it an isolated incident in the region, mirroring a previous escape by another emu named Rodney.

Dugee’s Great Escape

On January 4th, Dugee managed to break free from the Happy Pants Ranch. The emu, known for its fondness for human interaction, was at large for about 30 minutes before being discovered in a field across the road. Despite the brevity of its adventure, the escape was enough to land the animal charity in hot water with the local council. The charity’s founder, Amey James, was compelled to abandon her meal at a local Wetherspoons to fetch Dugee, who willingly followed her back to the sanctuary.

Tamed, Not Dangerous

The community was spared any danger due to Dugee’s tame nature. The bird, described as a ‘ladies’ man’, is known to be fond of people, thereby ensuring that its escapade posed no threat to the residents of Bobbing. This fact was confirmed by Amey James, who emphasized the emu’s friendly disposition and its lack of danger to the community.

A Common Occurrence?

Interestingly, this is not the first time an emu has broken free in Kent. In a similar incident back in November, an emu named Rodney had also managed to escape, even making it to doorbell camera footage in Loose, Kent. The police had to intervene to return Rodney to his home, indicating that emu escapes might not be as rare as one would think in this region.

Why the Fine?

The Swale Borough Council’s fine is rooted in the charity’s failure to comply with a community protection notice. The escape was facilitated by wind-damaged fence panels at the ranch’s open-air enclosure. The council, while acknowledging that Dugee posed no immediate threat, still held the charity accountable for its lapse in ensuring the emu’s containment.