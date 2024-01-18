en English
Agriculture

Ken Parke Planning Consultancy Bolsters Team with New Hire, Ethan Townsend

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Ken Parke Planning Consultancy Bolsters Team with New Hire, Ethan Townsend

Ken Parke Planning Consultancy (KPPC), a renowned town planning firm based in Bournemouth, has added a new member to their team, boosting their strategic growth plans. Ethan Townsend, a seasoned town planning consultant, has been welcomed into the fold, bringing with him a rich repertoire of experiences from his tenure at the New Forest National Park Authority.

Strengthening a Dynamic Team

During his time at the New Forest National Park Authority, Townsend handled various residential and agricultural development projects, accumulating a wealth of knowledge. His proficiency in navigating enforcement-related complexities within public sector planning is anticipated to be a significant asset for KPPC. This move is not only a strategic endeavor for KPPC’s expansion but also a response to the consistent demand from their mid-sized commercial and residential clients, both locally and nationwide.

An Asset to the Consultancy

Established by Ken Parke and his wife Angela in 2003, KPPC has earned a reputable standing in the planning consultancy sector. The addition of Townsend to the team is a testament to the firm’s commitment to nurturing a strong team of professionals. Recognizing Townsend’s background as instrumental, the company has warmly received their new consultant.

Aiming High with New Opportunities

Ethan Townsend, a Bournemouth native, is no stranger to the dynamics of the town planning realm. With an undergraduate degree in Human Geography and a Masters in Planning and Development from Cardiff University, he is well-equipped to steer the consultancy’s growth. Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Townsend has voiced his eagerness to engage with local projects and contribute to the national scope of developments. His aim: to enhance the built environment and foster KPPC’s continued success.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

