Kelly's Plaice: 20 Years of Service Ends, North Walsham Mourns Beloved Chip Shop Closure

After two decades of frying up some of North Walsham's favorite fish and chips, Kelly's Plaice has officially closed its doors, leaving both the town and its residents grappling with the loss of a beloved local institution. Opened on November 1, 2004, by Alan Kelly and his family, the shop quickly became a cornerstone of community life, celebrated for its delicious food and welcoming atmosphere. However, on a somber Saturday, the fryers were turned off for the last time, marking the end of an era for the Market Place staple.

Advertisment

Forced Closure Amidst Town Changes

Alan Kelly, the heart and soul behind Kelly's Plaice, announced the closure with a heavy heart, describing the decision as 'totally gutting' for him, his family, and their dedicated staff. This difficult decision comes at a time of significant change within North Walsham, including the closure of the Cherished dementia charity shop and the removal of the iconic rocking horse from Memorial Park. Amid these shifts, the support from North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has been a silver lining for the Kelly family during this challenging transition.

Community Impact and Uncertain Future

Advertisment

The closure of Kelly's Plaice is more than the loss of a popular eatery; it signifies the changing face of North Walsham's local business landscape. For years, residents and visitors alike flocked to the chip shop for its friendly service and quality fare, making it a significant part of the town's social fabric. With the premises' future currently up in the air, the community is left wondering what will fill the void left by this cherished local business.

Reflections and Moving Forward

As North Walsham bids farewell to Kelly's Plaice, reflections on the past 20 years reveal the deep connections formed between the business and those it served. The closure serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges facing small businesses in today's rapidly changing world. Yet, it also highlights the resilience of community spirit and the enduring legacy of a family-run business that, for two decades, served up more than just meals, but memories to last a lifetime. The story of Kelly's Plaice may have come to an end, but its impact on the town and its people will undoubtedly continue to be felt for years to come.